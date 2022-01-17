Women’s basketball
Indoor track
Wrestling
Know of a local athlete playing college sports? Please let us know as we update our alumni list for the upcoming season. Send name and info to prsports@postregister.com.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Women’s basketball
Indoor track
Wrestling
Know of a local athlete playing college sports? Please let us know as we update our alumni list for the upcoming season. Send name and info to prsports@postregister.com.
When the College of Idaho came recruiting 7-footer Paul Wilson, they were expecting a presence in the paint.
What they got on Jan. 7 was perfection.
Wilson was just that in his first game of 2022, finishing 9 for 9 from the field during a 90-72 win over Multnomah.
Wilson finished with a team-best 18 points in the win over just 19 minutes of work, adding six rebounds.
This past weekend during a 75-57 win over Northwest, Wilson had 12 points and three blocked shots.
The former Idaho Falls High state champion, is shooting 57.1% from the field and leads the 16-3 Yotes in blocked shots (23).
Also representing Idaho Falls, Sawyer Storms posted a team-best 19 points for Chaminade (6-8) on Jan. 8, hitting five 3-pointers during a 77-68 loss to Biola. Storms also had five rebounds in the loss.
Bonneville graduate Maunayia Harrigfeld put up a remarkable line Saturday during a loss to Spokane.
Harrigfeld, a junior at Treasure Valley, finished with team highs in rebounds (18), steals (six), and blocks (five) during a 64-58 loss to Spokane.
Harrigfeld also added eight points for the 4-9 Chukars.
Also for TVCC against Spokane, Madison graduate McKell Parkinson put up 10 points and pulled down eight rebounds.
College of Idaho junior and Blackfoot graduate Allie Cannon finished with 16 points Saturday during a 71-68 road win over Northwest, adding team highs in steals (four) and assists (four).
The College of Idaho is now 11-7.
BYU freshman and Shelley graduate got some work in this past weekend at the BYU Indoor Invitational, placing third in the high jump competition at 5 feet, 3 3/4 inches. No team scores were kept at the event.
Providence (Mont.) 109-pounder Lana Hunt opened 2022 with a nice 11-4 win at the National Duals on Jan. 5 during a 24-21 loss to Baker. Hunt was then listed as injured at the event and did not wrestle further.