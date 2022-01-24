Coming to a theater near you, an eastern Idaho take on the James Bond series, starring Taden King.
That’s King. Taden King.
The Madison High School grad and North Idaho guard, lorded over Blue Mountain Timberwolves by draining a game-winning 3-pointer at the end of a 96-95 road win over Blue Mountain on Jan. 17.
King hit 3 of 4 from beyond the arc in the win, finishing the game with 15 points. That victory pushes NIC to 9-5 on the season.
Idaho Falls graduate Paul Wilson was nothing if not consistent this past weekend, posting identical six-point, six-rebound lines for the College of Idaho during a pair of wins.
Wilson went for six and six in a 97-47 win over Southern Oregon and a 59-56 win over Oregon Tech, helping the Yotes improve to 18-3.
Fellow Idaho Falls product Sawyer Storms had eight points, five rebounds and a pair of steals for Chaminade on Saturday during a 75-72 road loss to Biola. Chaminade is now 8-9.
Colorado Northwestern (5-12) got seven points and three rebounds out of Skyline graduate Jaden Landes on Saturday, but it wasn’t enough in a 77-67 road loss to Southern Nevada.
Women’s basketball
Bonneville graduate Maunayia Harrigfeld had two more huge games for Treasure Valley this past weekend, leading the Chukars to wins over North Idaho (66-58) and Blue Mountain (84-65).
Harrigfeld finished with 13 points, 16 rebounds, four assists and four blocks in the win over BMCC, and 15 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists against NIC.
Also posting big numbers for the Chukars (6-9), Madison grad McKell Parkinson had 15 in both games, adding eight rebounds and three assists against North Idaho.
College of Idaho (13-8) guard and Blackfoot grad Allie Cannon went for 15 points and nine rebounds Friday during a 61-45 win over Southern Oregon. Cannon also had 12 point Saturday during a 69-67 loss to Oregon Tech.
Firth graduate and Columbia Basin (5-7) guard Hailey Barker finished with three rebounds, three assists and two steals Thursday during a 61-55 home loss to Big Bend.
Swimming
Idaho Falls grad and Texas A&M junior Andrea Perttula helped the Aggies rout LSU this past weekend 181.5-111.5.
Perttula helped her team win the 200 medley relay in 1 minute, 40.53 seconds, adding a team-best finish in the 100 breaststroke (1:02.07).
Indoor track
Lewis & Clark State College Chase Barrow turned in a fifth-place finish at the University of Idaho’s Lauren McCluskey Open this past weekend, covering the 3,000 meter run in 8:54.71.
Also competing indoors this past weekend, Shelley graduate and BYU freshman Maddie Lempka was 11th in the high jump at the Air Force Invitational with a jump of 5 feet, 3 inches.
Colorado state won the team title with 113.5 points, 19.5 ahead of BYU’s runner-up total.