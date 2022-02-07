One could hardly blame Treasure Valley women's basketball coach Riley Helmick if she lobbied TVCC to shift from a two-year to a four-year college.
Because if the Chukars stay in the two-year game, Helmick is just weeks away from losing Maunayia Harrigfeld.
Harrigfeld, the pride of Bonneville Bees basketball, continues to fill up the scoresheet during her sophomore and final season at Treasure Valley.
Harrigfeld led the Chukars in points (11), steals (five) and blocks (two) Saturday, adding eight rebounds during a 58-43 win over North Idaho.
Three nights earlier in a 65-63 loss to Yakima Valley, Harrigfeld led the team in points (15), assists (five) and blocks (three), adding nine rebounds.
Playing her freshman season for coach Helmick, Madison graduate McKell Parkinson also plays a major role for TVCC (7-11).
Parkinson had 14 points and six rebounds Saturday, and nine points and four rebounds Wednesday.
Representing Bonneville at Spokane, Sydnee Hunt pitched in with eight points and three rebounds Wednesday during a 56-55 loss to the Walla Walla Warriors. Spokane is 6-8.
College of Idaho junior guard and Rigby grad Kenadee French had a nice night for the Yotes on Saturday, hitting three 3-pointers to finish with nine points, three rebounds and three assists over just 13 minutes.
COI lost the game in overtime 66-62 to the Walla Walla Wolves, however, falling to 14-12.
Representing Blackfoot at the College of Idaho, Allie Cannon had eight points and two rebounds Thursday during a 75-48 loss to Lewis-Clark State.
Men's basketball
Madison graduate and North Idaho guard Taden King finished with 15 points and eight rebounds Saturday during an 86-60 win over Treasure Valley.
King also had 11 points in 14 minutes before being pulled in a 121-73 blowout win over Big Bend. NIC is now 12-6.
Colorado Northwestern (5-16) got a team-best 16 out of Skyline graduate Jaden Landes on Thursday during a 11-63 road loss to Snow. Landes hit 4 of 7 from beyond the arc in the loss.
Idaho Falls grad and College of Idaho post Paul Wilson finished with a total of nine points and two blocks over two games this past week as the Yotes improved to 22-4 with wins over Lewis-Clark State (82-48) and Walla Walla (80-58).
The College of Idaho has now won 14 of its past 15.
Indoor track
BYU freshman and Shelley graduate Maddie Lempka turned in a third-place finish at the Weber State Invitational this past weekend, clearing 5 feet, 2 1/2 inches at in the high jump.
Competing for Lewis-Clark State in a deep field at the Washington State Open this past weekend, fellow Shelley graduate Chase Barrow was 28th in the 3k with a time of 8 minutes, 54.54 seconds.