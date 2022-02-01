For underclassmen on Senior Night, the rule is simple.
Do your job, finish strong, and stay out of the way.
Idaho Falls graduate and Texas A&M standout junior Andrea Perttula did her best to accomplish all three Friday night, finishing strong for the Aggies on Senior Night in College Station.
Perttula helped the 22nd-ranked Aggies dominate the 400 medley relay, pushing Texas A&M to a 174-114 win over visiting Southern Methodist.
The Aggies won the event by 3.6 seconds, posting a time of 3:42.15.
Perttula and her teammates will next be in action at the SEC Championships on Feb. 15 in Knoxville, Tenn.
Women's basketball
Treasure Valley sophomore and Bonneville grad Maunayia Harrigfeld just missed a double-double Wednesday night, finishing with 11 points, nine rebounds and three steals in a 78-53 loss to Walla Walla.
Also at TVCC (7-9), Madison product McKell Parkinson had nine points and two steals in the loss.
Representing Bonneville at Spokane, freshman Sydnee Hunt ended with 11 points and six rebounds Wednesday during a 67-60 loss to Columbia Basin. The Sasquatch are 5-7.
Men's basketball
North Idaho guard Taden King's hot streak continues as the Madison graduate pushed his scoring totals into the 20s twice this past week.
King led the Cardinals in scoring first with 23 off the bench Wednesday during an 87-82 loss to Wenatchee Valley, and then with 25 Saturday during a 90-67 win over Yakima Valley.
King hit 7 of 10 from 3-point range in the Saturday win, pushing NIC to 10-6.
Utah State-Eastern freshman and Bonneville graduate Dillon Sorensen finished with nine points and three rebounds Saturday, helping lift his team to a 79-46 rout of Community Christian. USU-Eastern is now 15-8.
Idaho Falls graduate and College of Idaho freshman Paul Wilson had eight points and five rebounds Saturday to help the Yotes run away from Bushnell 96-70 on Saturday. The College of Idaho is ow 20-4.