When you’re 7-feet tall, every stranger comes at you with the same question.
“So, you play basketball?”
Idaho Falls graduate and home-grown 7-footer Paul Wilson gets that question everywhere he goes.
At school. At the gas station. At the big-and-tall store where Wilson is forced to buy many of his clothes.
But based on his success, Wilson has earned himself a clever response to that question.
“So, you play basketball?”
“Nope. I play championship basketball.”
A member of the Sweet-16 bound College of Idaho Yotes, Paul Wilson has nothing but championships in his first collegiate season.
The Yotes won the Cascade Conference regular season and conference tournament titles this season, and have tied the school record with 31 wins.
Wilson helped the College of Idaho advance to the NAIA round of 16 this past weekend with 12 points on 5 of 7 shooting during a 97-78 win Friday over Vanguard.
Wilson also had two blocked shots, the only two blocks in the game.
The Yotes (31-4) are off to Kansas City, Mo., for a Thursday afternoon game against Grace (Ind.).
North Idaho closed its season with a win on Wednesday, getting six points and three assists from Madison grad Taden King during a 91-83 win over Big Bend.
NIC will miss the postseason despite going 20-7 due to a 2019 violation of NWAC housing rules.
The end of winter signals the start of the spring seasons at the Alumni Report, and this week we will introduce the golf, baseball, and softball athletes. Track and field will follow in coming weeks as teams finalize their rosters.
Golf
Northwest Nazarene boasts a pair of local talents, including women’s team member Hailey Potter (Hillcrest) and men’s team member Lane Strand.
Madison has two players on the collegiate circuit with Zac Martin at Spokane and Lincoln Hirrlinger at Texas Wesleyan.
Softball
Treasure Valley has a trio of locals on its roster including Blackfoot teammates Tylar Dalley and Demry Wixom, as well as Rigby’s Shayla Cherry.
North Idaho is the new home of Thunder Ridge’s Whitney Belliston, and Lower Columbia is home to Sugar-Salem’s Sunny Bennion.
Blue Mountain has a pair of former Idaho Falls standouts on its roster with Macy Cordon and Kennedy Robertson.
Rounding out the District 6 softball representatives are Firth’s Kelsey Cardenas (Big Bend) and Madison’s Karly Hanosky (Yakima Valley).
Baseball
Treasure Valley has three locals on its roster including David Henze (Hillcrest), Parker Bleggi (Teton) and Austin Ollar (Challis).
Tavyn Lords (Bonneville) will get his work in at Utah Valley, and fellow Bonneville grad Thomas Alexander is back for another go at Regis.
Yakima Valley welcomes back Hillcrest’s Jace Hansen for his sophomore season.
If we missed your favorite spring sports star in the above list, please send all relevant information to prsports@postregister.com.