If you’re looking for a scapegoat for Blue Mountain’s tough start to the softball season, you best be prepared to point somewhere other than Idaho Falls graduate Kennedy Robertson.
Robertson, a freshman infielder at Blue Mountain, leads the Timberwolves in just about everything but popcorn sales.
With a team-high .373 batting average through 24 games, Robertson also carries team-best water in homers (seven), RBIs (20), runs (18), hits (25) and at bats.
In her most recent game, a 19-5 loss to Big Bend on Wednesday, Robertson clubbed that seventh homer of the season. BMCC is now 4-20.
Also a freshman at infielder Blue Mountain by way of IFHS, Macy Cordon was 1-3 with a run scored Wednesday in a 13-3 loss to Big Bend.
Representing Thunder Ridge at North Idaho, Whitney Belliston had a hit in her only at bat Wednesday during a 20-4 rout of Yakima Valley. Belliston is now hitting a throaty .444 for the 16-12 Cardinals.
Yakima Valley sophomore catcher Karly Hanosky was 3 for 4 with one run and one RBI on Wednesday during a 6-4 win over NIC. That win lifts the Yaks to 10-25.
Track and Field
Shelley graduate and BYU freshman Maddie Lempka continues to get her jumps in this season, placing fifth at the BYU Robison Invitational this past weekend. Lempka cleared 5 feet, 3 inches at the event.
Golf
Northwest Nazarene sophomore and Challis grad Lane Strand placed 19th at the GNAC championships, turning in a 54-hole card reading 74-75-79—228. NNU finished fifth in the team competition with a stroke count of 906, 52 back of Western Washington’s winning number.
Baseball
Yakima Valley sophomore and Hillcrest product Jace Hanson twirled six shutout innings over Columbia Basin on April 20, picking up his fifth win of the season. Hanson allowed just two hits against five strikeouts in the victory. Yakima Valley is now 22-14.
Madison graduate Hayden Leatham continues to slug away at BYU and has 25 hits and 19 RBIs over 120 plate appearances. Leatham is batting .240 for the 21-16 Cougars.
Treasure Valley sophomores Austin Ollar (Challis) and Parker Bleggi (Teton) each finished 3 for 9 Friday during a doubleheader loss at Spokane. Two of Ollar’s hits went for doubles for the 15-19 Chukars.