Out west at Blue Mountain, it was all about the thunder.
The same weekend their Idaho Falls High School colleagues were dealing with heavy spring winds, a pair of former I.F. softballers were bringing the boom, powering BMCC to a 13-9 win over Big Bend.
Blue Mountain freshmen Macy Cordon and Kennedy Robertson combined to go 5 for 7 with five runs and six RBIs in the win, each blasting a homer.
Robertson added another homer Sunday in a 16-6 loss to Big Bend. Blue Mountain wrapped up the weekend at 4-12.
Madison graduate and Yakima Valley standout Karly Hanosky was also bringing the noise this past weekend, blasting a homer and finishing with three RBIs on Friday during a 13-10 loss to North Idaho. YV is now 6-17.
Treasure Valley got a perfect day at the plate from Rigby grad Shayla Cherry who wend 2 for 2 with two runs and a double Friday during a 14-5 win over Big Bend.
Also for TVCC (7-13) in the win Friday, Blackfoot’s Demry Wixom had two walks and scored two runs for the Chukars.
Sugar-Salem grad and Lower Columbia freshman Sunny Bennion helped her squad take down Chemeketa 9-3 on Sunday, finishing with a double and a run scored. Lower Columbia is now 10-8.
Track & Field
BYU got a fourth-place finish out of Shelley grad Maddie Lempka this past weekend at the Utah Valley Collegiate Invitational.
Lempka cleared 5 feet, 5 inches in the high jump at the event.
Also representing the Russets, Shelley grad Chase Barrow placed second in 5,000-meter run at the the Northwest Nazarene Invitational, covering the distance in 15 minutes, 6.68 seconds.
Baseball
Bonneville grad Thomas Alexander blasted his third homer of the season for Regis this past weekend, driving home three Saturday during a 15-12 loss to Colorado Mesa. Regis is now 16-16-1.
Challis product Austin Ollar helped push Treasure Valley to a 7-6 win over Columbia Basin on Saturday, finishing 2 for 4 with a double and two runs.
Also for TVCC in the win, Teton grad Parker Bleggi was 1 for 4 with a double for the 7-15 Chukars.
Hillcrest graduate Jace Hanson struck out five over five innings for Yakima Valley on Wednesday, picking up the victory in an 11-10 win over Southwest Oregon. Hanson’s Yaks are now 13-11.