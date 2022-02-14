Dr. Einstein famously theorized that the universal speed limit was a constant, and that it was time itself that was relative.
Perhaps few understand this principle better than Shelley graduate Chase Barrow.
Barrow, a senior distance runner at Lewis-Clark State, posted two career-best times this past week - best times, that is, relative to his previous best two times.
Competing at the Whitworth Invitational on Saturday, Barrow covered the indoor 5k in a career best 15 minutes, 11.02 seconds, placing fourth.
One week earlier at the Washington State Open, Barrow posted a career low in the 3k at 8:54.54.
Lewis-Clark State will next be in action March 3 at the NAIA Indoor Track and Field Championships in Brookings, S.D.
Wrestling
Western Wyoming 157-pounder and North Fremont graduate Riggen Cordingley claimed top honors at the Plains District Championships this past weekend, scoring a third-period fall over Northeastern's Connor Davis. Cordingley is now 18-7 on the season.
Women's basketball
Treasure Valley teammates McKell Parkinson (Madison) and Maunayia Harrigfeld (Bonneville) shared top scoring honors during a 69-62 win over Big Bend on Saturday, each finishing with 15.
Parkinson added five assists and three rebounds for the 8-11 Chukars, and Harrigfeld added nine rebounds and two steals.
Bonneville freshman and Spokane guard Sydnee Hunt led her team with five assists Saturday, adding five points in a 55-49 win over Wenatchee Valley.
Hunt also had seven points and nine rebounds Wednesday during a 67-37 win over Blue Mountain. Spokane is now 8-8.
College of Idaho junior Allie Canon had six points and three steals Saturday to help push the Yotes (15-13) past Evergreen 64-61.
Men's basketball
Idaho Falls grad and College of Idaho freshman Paul Wilson had nine points and 11 rebounds over just 14 minutes Saturday, helping push the Yotes to a 90-47 win over Evergreen. The College of Idaho is now 24-4.
North Idaho forward and Madison graduate Taden King had a team-best 19 points Saturday to pace the Cardinals to a 95-71 win over Blue Mountain. NIC is now 14-6.
Bonneville grad and USU-Eastern forward Dillon Sorenson had 10 points Saturday during an 82-58 win over Southern Nevada. USU-Eastern is now 17-10.
Chaminade forward and Idaho Falls product Sawyer Storms finished with a combined 14 points and 11 rebounds over two games this past week, though both resulted in losses (Hawaii Pacific, Hawaii Hilo), dropping Chaminade to 8-15.
Skyline grad and Colorado Northwestern (5-18) guard Jaden Landes combined for 11 points this past week in losses to Southern Idaho and Snow.