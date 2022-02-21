One day you're setting picks and crashing the boards in High Country Conference play.
The next you're settling old scores in Rio Blanco County.
Such is the wild west tale of Bonneville graduate Dillon Sorensen and Skyline's Jaden Landes.
Sorensen, now a forward at Utah State-Eastern, and Landes, a guard at Colorado Northwestern, dusted off their basketball shoes and hit the floor Jan 15 for a shootout on the mean streets of Rangely, Colo.
Landes got the best of the battle both personally and team-wise, finishing with 10 points and two rebounds during an 88-72 win.
Sorensen finished with five points and two rebounds in the loss, but Team Sorensen has a decisive edge over Team Landes in the SWAC conference standings, however, at 9-9 vs. 3-14.
Idaho Falls graduate Paul Wilson continues to provide quality minutes for the 26-4 College of Idaho Coyotes, helping his team claim the Cascade Collegiate Conference regular season title this past weekend, earning the automatic NAIA championship berth that goes with it.
Wilson finished with eight points and four rebounds in a 82-54 win over Warner-Pacific on Friday, adding six points, four rebounds and two assists Saturday during a 91-61 win over Multnomah.
COI entered the week ranked No. 9 in the NAIA national poll.
North Idaho freshman and Madison graduate Taden King helped the Cardinals defeat the Walla Walla Warriors 90-81 on Saturday, finishing with seven point and five rebounds.
NIC has now won 12 of its past 13 to improve to 16-6 on the season.
Swimming
Idaho Falls grad and Texas A&M junior Andrea Perttula swam in her first SEC championship with the Aggies this past week, helping her team place sixth in the 12-team field.
Perttula and three of her teammates placed eighth in the 200 medley relay with a time of 1 minute, 37.60 seconds.
The Texas A&M women scored 625 points, and Tennessee won the team title at 1,313.5.
Women's basketball
Bonneville graduate Sydnee Hunt made the most of her 17 minutes Wednesday, hitting both of her 3-point attempts to finish with 10 points for Spokane during an 88-52 win over Yakima Valley. Hunt also had five rebounds for the 10-8 Sasquatch.
Fellow Bonneville product Manuayia Harrigfeld posted a nice double-double Wednesday during a 62-59 loss to Blue Mountain.
Harrigfeld had 10 points, 12 rebounds, seven assists and four steals, leading the Chukars in rebounds, assists and steals.
Also at TVCC (9-13) on Wednesday, Madison grad McKell Parkinson finished with 11 points.
College of Idaho teammates Allie Cannon (Blackfoot) and Kenadee French (Rigby) combined for 17 points Saturday during a 68-66 loss to Multnomah. The Yotes are now 16-14.