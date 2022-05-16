They say it’s not how you start that counts, but how you finish.
If that is the case, Idaho Falls graduates Macy Cordon and Kennedy Robertson are out of fingers (and toes) on which to count.
The two former Idaho Falls standouts closed their season in grand fashion this past weekend in a doubleheader losses to Columbia Basin and Walla Walla.
Robertson had a spectacular weekend farewell, finishing the four-game set 7 for 11 with three homers and 12 RBIs.
Cordon also closed strongly, finishing a double shy of the DH cycle with two runs, a triple, a homer, and two RBIs against Columbia Basin.
Robertson finishes her freshman season batting .398 with 11 homers and 34 RBIs, and Cordon hit .301 with four homers and 18 RBIs.
Blue Mountain lost 20 of its final 21, finishing 5-33.
Treasure Valley infielder and Rigby grad Shayla Cherry also had a strong closing weekend of the 2022 regular season, going 7 for 14 with seven runs, two doubles, and a home during doubleheaders against Walla Walla and Columbia Basin.
Also at TVCC (19-27), Blackfoot grad Demry Wixom was 2 for 4 with one run, one RBI, and one double.
Sugar-Salem graduate and Lower Columbia freshman Sunny Bennion helped her team earn a doubleheader split against Clark on Friday, finishing 2 for 6 with a homer and three RBIs. That split left Lower Columbia at 22-18.
Mars Weaver (Madison), Alex Carr (Idaho Falls) and Sierra John (Thunder Ridge) helped the Miles Community College Pioneers claim the NJCAA D2 Region 8 title, their second title in as many seasons.
Weaver hit .339 on the season with three homers, 18 runs and 15 RBIs over her 32 games.
John batted .291 with two homers and 22 RBIs, and led the team with 36 runs over her 40 games.
Carr fired 64 2/3 innings for the Pioneers (25-17), closing out her freshman season 6-3 with a 4.76 earned run average over 17 games.
Track & Field
Shelley grad and Lewis-Clark State senior Chase Barrow placed fourth in the 10k at the Cascade Conference Championships this past weekend, posting a career-best time of 31 minutes, 29.50 seconds.
Barrow also finished 12th in the 5k (15:45.16) at the CCC event, helping his team place fourth with 99 points. Eastern Oregon won the team title with 190.
Representing Shelley at BYU, Maddie Lempka placed third in the high jump at the BYU Invitational, clearing 5 feet, 3 1/4-inches. No team scores were kept at the event.
Baseball
Utah sophomore and Bonneville grad Randon Hostert got some mop-up work in this past Saturday, firing three scoreless innings during an 8-2 loss to Stanford. Hostert allowed two hits against one strikeout for the 25-24-1 Utes.
Challis grad and Treasure Valley outfielder Austin Ollar hit a solo homer Saturday to help push his Chukars past Wenatchee Valley 13-12.
Teton graduate Parker Bleggi had a double and three RBIs for TVCC(18-28) in the same game, and Hillcrest’s David Henze sealed the deal with one perfect inning, striking out two for the save,