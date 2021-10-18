The "Unsinkable" Molly Brown came by her nickname after surviving the sinking of the Titanic.
The "Insoluable" Macie Gordon came by hers Thursday night after a recklessly efficient night hitting the volleyball.
Gordon, a Madison graduate and standout sophomore at Snow College (21-5) hit a ridiculous .692 with 10 kills in a 3-0 sweep of Colorado, proving there was just no solution.
Gordon ranks second at Snow with 152 kills, and is third on the team with 186 digs.
Continuing her Shocktober eruption onto the collegiate volleyball scene, Thunder Ridge grad Paige Clark set another career-best with 23 kills, adding three aces Thursday during a 3-2 loss to Portland State.
Those 23 kills are the most ever by a Montana (7-11) freshman since NCAA scoring system migrated to the 25-point system in 2008.
Fellow Thunder Ridge product Jaycee Weathermon posted a double-double with 11 kills, 10 digs and four aces for Blue Mountain (5-13) on Friday during a 3-2 loss to Columbia Basin.
Idaho Falls grad and Southern Virginia middle blocker Brenna Clyde hit .426 with 26 kills over two matches Saturday, helping the Knights improve to 20-4.
Also with a big double-double, Bonneville grad and Providence (Great Falls) freshman Sadie Lott had 12 kills, 16 digs and a team-high eight blocks Saturday during a 3-0 win over Rocky Mountain. Also at Providence (18-2) by way of Bonneville, freshman Mariah Jardine had six blocks Saturday.
Fellow Bonneville products Sade Williams and Alexis McMurtrey helped power Eastern Oregon (18-5) past Lewis-Clark State on Friday.
Williams finished the win with nine kills and a team-high 16 digs, and McMurtrey had nine digs and a team-best 27 assists.
Idaho Falls graduate and St. Louis senior Maya Taylor totaled 25 kills over two matches this past week, though the Billikens lost both to fall to 12-9.
Utah State-Eastern (16-7) got 14 assists and five digs from Camber Dodston (Sugar-Salem) and four kills from Sophia Anderson (Skyline) on Thursday during a 3-0 win over Southern Nevada.
Firth graduate and Big Bend freshman Jordyn Adams reached double figures with 10 digs Friday during a 3-2 loss to Yakima Valley. Big Bend is now 4-10.
Soccer
Blue Mountain got five shots on goal from Idaho Falls graduate Kennedy Robertson on Saturday, but none found the back of the net during a 2-1 loss to Treasure Valley.
Also for Blue Mountain (1-11-1) on Saturday, Shelley graduate Kaysha Sadovich added one shot on goal.
North Idaho improved to 11-2 on Wednesday, scoring a 3-0 win over Treasure Valley.
Thunder Ridge graduate Sidney Lance scored the game winner for the 11-2 Cardinals. Also for NIC, Skyline grad Emily Stuart had a pair of shots, and Idaho Falls graduate Gracy Keim lined up on defense.
Carroll College got 80 combined minutes from Jordan Martin (Hillcrest) and Jackson Hague (Idaho Falls) on Sunday during a 7-0 rout of Walla Walla. Carroll is now 4-5-2.
Cross country
The Southern Idaho women's team posted a fourth-place finish at the Empire Championships on Saturday, trailing only Idaho, Boise State, and Gonzaga.
A pair of Butte County graduates helped the Golden Eagles place fourth in the 14-team field, including Natalya Babcock and Taya Brewer, who finished 32nd (18 minutes, 36 seconds) and 40th (18:51) in the 5K race, respectively.
The CSI men placed eighth at the event, getting a 118th place finish (28:25) on the 8K course from Idaho Falls product Joseph Ereaux.
Also representing Idaho Falls, Idaho strider Zac Bright was 46th (26:06), helping the Vandals place second in the field of 16 teams.
Football
Rocky Mountain (5-1) freshman wideout Trae Henry finished with 63 receiving yards and a touchdown Saturday during a 34-17 win over Eastern Oregon.
For EOU (3-3) in the same game, Rigby graduate Solo Taylor pitched in with four tackles, and Teton graduate Coleby Hess picked up his fourth rushing attempt of the season.
Idaho State dropped to 1-5 with a 31-10 road loss to Portland State, getting a total of nine tackles out of David Rowe (Madison), Todd Payne (Idaho Falls), and Connor Wills (Madison).
On the other side of the ball for the Bengals, Rigby grad Christian Fredericksen had two receptions for 36 yards.