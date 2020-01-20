Lone star folk are fond of saying that the stars at night are big and bright (clap, clap, clap, clap) deep in the heart of Texas.
Madison graduate Lincoln Hirrlinger has decided to become one of those big and bright stars, signing a letter of intent to play out the remainder of his collegiate golf career at Texas Wesleyan.
Hirrlilnger, a finance major who is playing out his sophomore season at North Idaho, joins a program in Texas Wesleyan that won the 2019 NAIA national championship and has seven national titles to its credit.
Following a recent recruiting trip to the TWU campus in Fort Worth, Hirrlinger decided he wanted to be part of the Rams’ future success.
“I’m excited about the opportunity,” Hirrlinger said. “They have a great finance program, and they have some guys playing at a very high level. It should be a good learning experience.”
Hirrlinger, who grew up golfing at Teton Lakes, helped the NIC Cardinals win their third straight NWAC title in 2019, and will start his junior season at TWU in September.
Not to be outdone, Utah State golfer and Hillcrest graduate Andy Hess has found himself ranked by the World Amateur Golf Ranking system, the world’s premier amateur ranking system.
With a 70.92 stroke average during the fall season for the Aggies, Hess ranks 10th in the Mountain West and achieved a WAGR ranking of 5,902.
“For me to become recognized as one of those elite players is an amazing feeling,” Hess said. “It was a good semester for me, but I still have a lot to improve on. More than anything, it was a validation of the hard work that I have put in.”
Hess and the Aggies return to the course Feb. 10 in St. George, Utah, at the Southern Utah Invite.
Wrestling
Blackfoot graduate and Providence (Mont.) 109-pounder Lana Hunt opened with a loss at the Oregon Classic, but bounced back with a pair of pins to claim bronze this past weekend.
Both of Hunt’s pins came in the first round, leading to a tournament victory for the Argos.
Jamestown senior and Idaho Falls graduate Kade Thompson finished 2-2 at 165 for Jamestown at the Missouri Valley invite this past weekend, scoring one decision and one tech fall for the Jimmies.
Also competing at 165, Jared Bird helped Western Wyoming rout Oterto on Friday with a pin. WWCC won the dual 46-6.
Men’s basketball
Idaho State senior Jared Stutzman (Bonneville) hit every shot he took on Friday, finishing 5 for 5 including four 3-pointers during a 82-76 road loss to Portland State.
Stutzman finished with 16 points and a team-best five assists in loss for the 9-10 Bengals.
Firth grad Connor Burkhart also went 5 for 5 for Montana Western, helping the Bulldogs upset No. 9 Carroll College 80-74 on Friday. Burkhart finished with a 14-point, 10-rebound double-double in the win.
Burkhart had another solid shooting night Saturday, finishing 8 for 9 with 17 points and six rebounds during a 94-80 win over Rocky Mountain.
USU-Eastern freshman and Bonneville grad Dillon Sorensen hit three 3-pointers and finished with 11 points Saturday to help the Eagles take down Colorado Northwestern 79-72. Sorensen’s Eagles are now 10-10.
Idaho Falls graduate Sawyer Storms also hit three 3-pointers on Saturday, finishing with 13 points and seven rebounds to help Southern Idaho to a 65-59 win over Snow. CSI is now 13-9.
Columbia Basin got nine points and six rebounds out of Firth graduate Grayson Nelson on Wednesday during an 85-65 loss to Spokane. CBCC is now 6-11.
Women’s basketball
Bonneville graduate and Treasure Valley freshman Maunayia Harrigfeld finished with 16 points and eight rebounds Saturday to power the 9-5 Chukars to a 78-57 win over Big Bend.
On the other side of the same box score, Sugar-Salem graduates Madi Fillmore and Kayla Luke combined for 15 points and five rebounds Saturday for BBCC (9-9).
Swimming
University of Idaho senior and Skyline graduate Kayla Stanley helped the Vandals score a dual victory over George Fox this past weekend, placing third in the 500 freestyle (5 minutes, 37.36 seconds) and fourth in the 200 medley relay (1:53.45).
Also hitting the pool this past weekend, Madison graduate and BYU freshman Tahis Ibanez placed sixth in the 200 butterfly (2:11.92) during a 159-5-139.5 Friday loss to Denver.