Hayden Livingston

Livingston

His Rigby brothers made it all the way down to Holt Arena for a state title.

One week later, Hayden Livingston made it all the way down to Los Angeles for a win over USC.

Livingston, a BYU defensive back, honored his Rigby roots with four tackles to help the Cougars edge Southern Cal 35-31 on Saturday and improve to 10-2 on the season.

The Cougars are now ranked No. 12 in the most recent AP College Football poll.

Volleyball

Weber State freshman and Bonneville product Makayla Sorensen had a team-best 24 digs in the Big Sky Championship final on Nov. 20, though the Wildcats lost 3-2 to Northern Colorado.

In all, Sorensen led the 20-9 Wildcats with 461 digs this season.

Representing Bonneville on the 17th-ranked Utah Utes, Kiley McMurtrey has 51 digs and 21 aces this season, helping Utah earn a sixth-straight trip to the NCAA championship tournament.

Wrestling

The Western Wyoming wresting roster is thick with eastern Idahoans, including Kade Lincoln (Skyline), Derek Ramos (Hillcrest), Carson Jensen (Bonneville) and Riggen Cordingley (North Fremont).

On the women’s mat, Blackfoot’s Lana Hunt will wrestle for Providence (Mont.), and Idaho Falls graduate Brigid Shannon will compete for Corban University.

Women’s basketball

The College of Idaho boasts a pair of District 6 talents this season, with Blackfoot’s Allie Cannon and Rigby’s Kennadee French on the roster.

Also with a pair of local graduates, Treasure Valley will feature Bonneville’s Maunayia Harrigfeld, and Madison’s McKell Parkinson.

Also representing Bonneville, Sydnee Hunt will compete for Spokane. Hailey Barker (Firth) will suit up for Columbia Basin.

Men’s basketball

Utah State-Eastern will get minutes from a pair of eastern Idahoans, including Blackfoot’s Dexter Hale and Bonneville’s Dillon Sorensen.

Closer to home at the College of Idaho, Idaho Falls graduate Paul Wilson begins his collegiate career with the ‘Yotes this winter.

Also representing Idaho Falls, Sawyer Storms will play this season in Hawaii with Chaminade.

Madison graduate Taden King will play for North Idaho, and Montana Western has rostered Firth graduate Grayson Nelson.

 

Tags

Recommended for you