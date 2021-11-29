Alumni Report ALUMNI REPORT: Making the move to winter sports POST REGISTER Nov 29, 2021 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Livingston Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save His Rigby brothers made it all the way down to Holt Arena for a state title.One week later, Hayden Livingston made it all the way down to Los Angeles for a win over USC.Livingston, a BYU defensive back, honored his Rigby roots with four tackles to help the Cougars edge Southern Cal 35-31 on Saturday and improve to 10-2 on the season. The Cougars are now ranked No. 12 in the most recent AP College Football poll.VolleyballWeber State freshman and Bonneville product Makayla Sorensen had a team-best 24 digs in the Big Sky Championship final on Nov. 20, though the Wildcats lost 3-2 to Northern Colorado.In all, Sorensen led the 20-9 Wildcats with 461 digs this season.Representing Bonneville on the 17th-ranked Utah Utes, Kiley McMurtrey has 51 digs and 21 aces this season, helping Utah earn a sixth-straight trip to the NCAA championship tournament.WrestlingThe Western Wyoming wresting roster is thick with eastern Idahoans, including Kade Lincoln (Skyline), Derek Ramos (Hillcrest), Carson Jensen (Bonneville) and Riggen Cordingley (North Fremont). On the women’s mat, Blackfoot’s Lana Hunt will wrestle for Providence (Mont.), and Idaho Falls graduate Brigid Shannon will compete for Corban University.Women’s basketballThe College of Idaho boasts a pair of District 6 talents this season, with Blackfoot’s Allie Cannon and Rigby’s Kennadee French on the roster.Also with a pair of local graduates, Treasure Valley will feature Bonneville’s Maunayia Harrigfeld, and Madison’s McKell Parkinson.Also representing Bonneville, Sydnee Hunt will compete for Spokane. Hailey Barker (Firth) will suit up for Columbia Basin.Men’s basketballUtah State-Eastern will get minutes from a pair of eastern Idahoans, including Blackfoot’s Dexter Hale and Bonneville’s Dillon Sorensen.Closer to home at the College of Idaho, Idaho Falls graduate Paul Wilson begins his collegiate career with the ‘Yotes this winter.Also representing Idaho Falls, Sawyer Storms will play this season in Hawaii with Chaminade.Madison graduate Taden King will play for North Idaho, and Montana Western has rostered Firth graduate Grayson Nelson. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Bonneville Brigid Shannon Paul Wilson Sport Volleyball American Football Taden King Grayson Nelson Lana Hunt College Of Idaho Recommended for you News Trending Today HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: 5A District 5/6 all-conference lists revealed Opinion: Is natural immunity sufficient protection from COVID? NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week DOE finds no significant environmental impacts for proposed INL microreactor Whitmore, Jim A new battle: Idaho’s COVID-19 surge left thousands of patients in need of care More omicron cases pop up as world rushes to learn more HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: High Country Conference all-conference teams released CONNELLY: A look at sagebrush and why it matters Hillam, Trenna Latest e-Edition Post Register To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.