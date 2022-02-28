The number 17 really has very little going for it in the basketball universe.
With the notable exceptions of WNBA star Essence Carson, and NBA greats John Havlicek, Chris Mullin who all wore the number, 17 is rarely mentioned in roundball.
Bonneville graduate Maunayia Harrigfelt seems determined to change all that.
Harrigfeld, who incidentally wears the No. 12, had 17 rebounds in back-to-back games for Treasure Valley this past week.
The TVCC sophomore posted a huge double-double with 17 boards and 16 points Wednesday during a 72-56 win over Columbia Basin. She added 17 more caroms Saturday in a loss to Wenatchee Valley.
Harrigfeld now leads the Chukars in rebounds per game (12.1), points (11.8), 3-pointers (1.4), minutes (33.1), assists (3.4) and steals (2.1).
Also at Treasure Valley, Madison graduate McKell Parkinson helped push the Chukars to victory Wednesday with 11 points and six rebounds. TVCC is now 10-15.
College of Idaho guard and Blackfoot graduate Allie Canon hit 5 of 6 from 3-point range, finishing with a team-best 17 points during a 61-58 loss to Lewis-Clark State in the first round of the Cascade Conference Championships.
Also for the Yotes, Rigby grad Kenadee French hit a 3-pointer of her own in the loss to LCSC, finishing with three points. College of Idaho closes its season at 16-15.
Men's basketball
College of Idaho freshman and Idaho Falls graduate Paul Wilson finished with a team-best nine rebounds over just 21 minutes Saturday during a 97-64 win over Warner Pacific in the semifinals of the Cascade Conference Championships.
The Yotes (28-4) will host Southern Oregon Tuesday in the CCC championship final.
Madison grad and North Idaho guard Taden King helped the Cardinals post a pair of wins this past week, moving to 17-7.
King had 15 points and four rebounds Saturday during a 92-83 overtime win over Yakima Valley, and 16 points, four rebounds and five assists in an 89-79 win Wednesday over Spokane.
Representing Idaho Falls at Chaminade, Sawyer Storms finished with four rebounds and three points Sunday during a 61-52 win over Hawaii-Pacific. With the win, Chaminade closes the regular season at 9-17.
Wrestling
Blackfoot graduate and Providence (Mont.) 109-pounder Lana Hunt helped her team finish third at the Cascade Conference Championships this past weekend, finishing fifth in her bracket.
Providence collected bronze at the meet with 111.5 points, 46 back of Menlo's winning total.