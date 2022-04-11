Challis and Driggs are known for many, many things.
Wide open spaces.
Winters of consequence.
Wildlife that is varied, but rarely ever harried.
Yes, these two uncut Idaho gems sparkle with long list of things folks associate with good, clean, high-country living.
Very low on that long list of things is the Great American Pastime – baseball.
Given population and length-of-season limitations, baseball is common to Driggs and Challis in the same way a fish migration is common.
For a few months each year, baseball slips into town to the delight of some, but beneath the notice of many. Almost before it has a chance to start, it’s gone again for another year.
Austin Ollar (Challis) and Parker Bleggi (Teton) are fixing to change some of that, working to keep baseball big in small town Idaho.
Ollar and Bleggi helped Treasure Valley run its winning streak to five this past weekend, combining for six hits and six RBIs in a 13-12 win over Walla Walla.
Ollar finished 4 for 6 with one run and four RBIs, and Bleggi was 2 for 3 with three runs, two RBIs and a pair of walks in Saturday’s win.
Also at Treasure Valley (11-15), Hillcrest graduate David Henze allowed one earned run over one inning to collect the save Saturday during a 9-5 win over Walla Walla.
Representing Hillcrest at Yakima Valley, Jace Hanson struck out two over three innings during an 8-4 win over Blue Mountain on April 6. Hanson’s Yaks have now won four straight, improving to 17-11.
Softball
Idaho Falls graduates Macy Cordon and Kennedy Robertson continue to crush the ball for Blue Mountain.
During a doubleheader loss to TVCC on April 6, Cordon finished 3 for 5 with a homer and two RBIs, and Robertson was 3 for 6 with a homer and three RBIs. Blue Mountain is now 4-14.
Representing Treasure Valley, Rigby grad Shayla Cherry was 5 for 7 in games against Mt. Hood and Centralia on Sunday, clubbing three doubles for the Chukars.
Treasure Valley split the two games and is now 11-15.
Lower Columbia freshman Sunny Bennion (Sugar-Salem) had two RBIs and a stolen base on April 6, helping her team cruise to a 8-0 win over Clark. Lower Columbia has now won seven of its last 8 and is 15-9.
Track & Field
A pair of Shelley graduates posted silver-medal finishes for their respective schools this past weekend.
Representing Shelley at BYU, Maddie Lempka cleared 5 feet, 3 inches in the high jump at the Aggie Invitational.
Shelley grad Chase Barrow, now a senior at Lewis-Clark State, took second in the 10k at the Whitworth Peace Meet, covering the distance in 31 minutes, 48.29 seconds.
Golf
Madison grad and Spokane sophomore Zac Martin posed a team-best finish at the Pacific Invite at Pumpkin Ridge on April 4-5, carding a 73-81—154 to place 11th in a field of 72.
Also with a team-low performance on the same weekend, Challis grad Lane Strand posted an even par 70-73-73—216 to finish 21st in a field of 98 at the RJGA Palm Valley Classic in Goodyear, Ariz.