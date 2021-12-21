Alumni Report ALUMNI REPORT: Pyper, Livingston compete with BYU in Independence Bowl POST REGISTER Dec 21, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Livingston Pyper Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The No. 13 BYU Cougars took their talents all the way to the Independence Bowl in Shreveport, La., but fell a field goal short against Alabama-Birmingham, 31-28.Hillcrest's Morgan Pyper and Rigby's Hayden Livingston each represented the Cougars in the game, and Livingston finished the contest with an interception and an 8-yard return.BYU finishes the 2021 campaign at 10-3. Former Bonneville standout Kolby Tamayo, now a member of the Linfield Wildcats, helped his team set a all-time consecutive winning season streak in 2021.The Wildcats finished 11-1 this past season, running their program winning streak to 65-straight seasons dating back to 1956.It is the longest such streak in college football at any level.Tamayo finished the season with nine tackles.Men's basketballNorth Idaho got 15 points and eight rebounds out of Madison graduate Taden King on Thursday, pushing past Umpqua 85-71. That win squares NIC's record at 5-5. Representing Idaho Falls at the College of Idaho, freshman Paul Wilson finished with seven points over seven minutes Friday during a 93-79 win over Walla Walla. The Yotes are now 10-3.Also representing Idaho Falls, Sawyer Storms (Chaminade) had five points, three assists and three rebounds during an 89-76 win over Fresno Pacific on Friday. Chaminade is now 4-7.Bonneville grad and USU-Eastern (9-6) forward Dillon Sorensen finished with six points and three rebounds Saturday during a 79-76 loss to Colorado Northwestern.Representing Colorado Northwestern (4-9) in the same game, Skyline product Jaden Landes had five points and two assists.Women's basketballMadison grad and Treasure Valley guard McKell Parkinson helped Treasure Valley clip Everett 61-54 on Sunday, finishing with nine points and six rebounds.Also for TVCC (4-7), Bonneville's Maunayia Harrigfeld had eight points and eight rebounds.College of Idaho junior and Blackfoot graduate Allie Cannon had nine rebounds and seven points Friday to help the Yotes improve to 8-5 with a 70-47 win over Walla Walla. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Rebound Assist Allie Cannon Sport Basketball American Football Yotes Treasure Valley Idaho Falls Hayden Livingston Recommended for you News Trending Today EDITORIAL: To regain trust, Sheriff Rowland should resign Mefford, Rex Winger, John Countering Claims: Idaho's doctors reach out to lawmakers about vaccines Controversial website set to be sole broadcaster of BSU's bowl game Shoptalk: Region's first selfie studio opens in Idaho Falls People in Business Jefferson County man who reportedly killed infant charged with, pleads guilty to voluntary manslaughter FOP suggests Rowland step down Nearly $2 million expected for Idaho Falls Regional Airport infrastructure Latest e-Edition Post Register To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.