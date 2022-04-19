On the subject of the latter we find the sport of softball and Rigby graduate Shayla Cherry.
Cherry, now a freshman infielder at Treasure Valley, got some of that first love feeling this past weekend by bashing the first homer of her collegiate career during a doubleheader against Walla Walla.
Cherry bopped the first home run of her collegiate career during a 17-11 loss to the Warriors, and celebrated that homer with a second dinger later in the game.
Cherry finished the game 2 for 6 with a pair of homers and six RBIs for the Chukars. Over four games this past weekend, Cherry drove home eight and scored five.
Also at Treasure Valley (11-19), Blackfoot graduate Tylar Dalley wrapped up a doubleheader against Columbia Basin with three hits including a homer and a double, scoring three runs and driving home four.
Fellow TVCC regular and Blackfoot grad Demry Wixom finished that same doubleheader against Columbia Basin 2 for 4 with an RBI, pushing her season batting average to .404.
Blue Mountain got two hits and a walk from Idaho Falls grad Macy Cordon on Wednesday during a doubleheader loss to Columbia Basin.
Fellow I.F. product at BMCC (4-16) infielder Kennedy Robertson had a walk against Columbia Basin.
Track and field
Rigby graduate and Lewis-Clark State freshman Rainey Gallup placed fifth in the 3,000 meter steeplechase this past weekend, covering the course in a career-best 13 minutes, 42.66 seconds at the Whitworth Twilight meet.
On the men’s side for LCSC, Shelley grad Chase Barrow was sixth in the 5k (15:30.82) and sixth in the 4x400 relay (3:44.14).
Baseball
Treasure Valley logged a doubleheader sweep over Blue Mountain on Wednesday, getting three hits, one run and one RBI from Challis grad Austin Ollar.
Teton graduate Parker Bleggi had one hit and one run for TVCC (13-15) in the Wednesday wins, and Hillcrest grad David Henze pitched one inning for the Chukars.
Utah sophomore Randon Hostert has fired 26 1/3 innings over six starts for the Utah Utes this spring, and is 2-0 with 22 strikeouts.