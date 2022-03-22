We all have our happy place.
For some, it is behind the wheel in Montana with the cruise control on and the road trip tunes rockin’.
For others, it’s feet up on the back porch watching the sunset with a loyal mutt at their side.
For Skyline graduate Raleigh Shippen, that happy place is at the 3-point arc for Hartnell College.
Shippen, who predictably wears the No. 3 for the Panthers, led his team in 3-point shooting this past season, snapping the twine at a rate of 43.1 percent.
Shippen hit double-digits nine times over his 24 starts, and twice posted a career-high of 18.
Shippen’s Panthers finished the season earlier this month at 10-17.
Idaho Falls graduate Paul Wilson’s College of Idaho Yotes also finished their season recently, pushing all the way to the Elite-8 before falling to Loyola-New Orleans (35-1) in the NAIA National Championships.
The College of Idaho (32-5) beat Grace 71-66 before bowing out 60-53 to Loyola. Wilson had a combined four points and five rebounds in those two games.
Also competing in postseason play this past week, Bonneville graduate Sydnee Hunt had two steals, three assists, and four rebounds for Spokane over two NWAC tournament games. Spokane closed its season at 15-10 with a loss to Lane.
Track & Field
Shelley graduate and Lewis-Clark State senior Chase Barrow posted a career-best time in the 5k this past weekend at the Sam Adams Classic in Spokane. Barrow toured the distance in 15 minutes, 6.68 seconds.
Golf
Challis product and Northwest Nazarene sophomore Lane Strand posted a team-best 225 at the Pioneer Shootout in Alameda, Calif., earlier this month, carding a 73-80-82. NW Nazarene placed 15th at the event at 38-over.
Softball
Yakima Valley sophomore catcher Karly Hanosky (Madison) is hitting at a .372 clip this season and has two homers and 12 RBIs for the 3-12 Yaks.
Representing the Upper Valley at Lower Columbia (5-3), Sunny Bennion (Sugar-Salem) is hitting .250 with two runs.
Treasure Valley freshman and Blackfoot grad Demry Wixom is hitting .364 with four RBIs in the early going. Also at TVCC, Tylar Dalley (Blackfoot) has two homers and six RBIs, and Shayla Cherry is hitting .276 with seven runs.
North Idaho (9-5) has gotten a .250 batting average and one perfect inning pitched out of Thunder Ridge’s Whitney Belliston.
Blue Mountain (1-9) has a pair of Idaho Falls grads on the roster, with Macy Cordon (.267 on-base percentage) and Kennedy Robertson (three runs) contributing.
Baseball
Yakima Valley sophomore and Hillcrest grad Jace Hanson is dominating the conference in the early going, striking out 24 over 17 innings against just seven hits and four earned runs. The Yaks are 9-7.
Fellow Hillcrest graduate David Henze has pitched two innings for Treasure Valley (3-11). Also at TVCC, Parker Bleggi (Teton) is hitting .372 with nine runs and eight RBIs, and Challis grad Austin Ollar has three RBIs.
Regis has gotten a homer, six RBIs, and an .834 on-base plus-slugging percentage out of Bonneville graduate Thomas Alexander through 26 games. Regis is now 14-11-1.