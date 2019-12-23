If you are a basketball stat-head, you are familiar with the term “filling up the sheet.”
In short, a player who fills up the sheet is someone who gets all kinds of stats — forcing a statistician to slap hash marks, numbers, and other random symbols in the column to the right of a player’s name.
Sugar-Salem graduate Kayla Luke is just such a player.
A sophomore guard at Big Bend, Luke regularly fills the sheet for the 7-3 Vikings.
Putting in a team-best 31.9 minutes per game this season, Luke leads the team in average points (16.7), assists (6.8), steals (2.9) and 3-pointers (25).
Over her most recent three game stretch this past week, Luke scored 62 points with 17 assists 17 rebounds and nine 3-pointers.
Also at Big Bend, Sugar-Salem graduate Madi Fillmore got the start Thursday against Pierce, finishing with nine points and two rebounds.
Bonneville graduate Maunayia Harrigfeld continues to impress with the Treasure Valley Chukars, getting three games of work in this past week on consecutive nights.
Harrigfeld totaled 26 points, 23 rebounds and 10 assists over the three-game stretch, helping TVCC square its record at 3-3.
Rigby graduate Kenadee French got some Saturday work at the College of Idaho, hitting a 3-pointer and finishing with five points during a 76-65 loss to Southern Oregon. The Yotes are now 4-9.
Men’s basketball
Idaho State got three 3-pointers and 13 points out of Bonneville graduate Jared Stutzman on Saturday during a 77-66 road loss to Pacific. Stutzman also had a team-high two steals for the 3-6 Bengals.
Firth graduate and Columbia Basin big man Grayson Nelson led his team in points (21) and rebounds (seven) on Wednesday night, leading his squad to a 78-77 win over Green River.
Nelson also led CBCC (5-7) with 10 rebounds and three blocked shots Thursday during a 90-75 loss to Umpqua.
Wrestling
Western Wyoming 174-pounder Jared Bird honored his Bonneville roots with a 13-2 major decision victory during a 32-13 win over Northwest this past week. That win lifts Bird to 21-11 (11 pins) on the season.
Football
Skyline graduate David Ames had 24 receiving yards on four receptions Saturday during a 30-14 loss to James Madison in the NCAA FCS semifinals.
Ames finished his junior season with the 11-4 Wildcats ranking second in both receptions (59) and receiving yards (659).