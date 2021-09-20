With season cancellations and entire athletic departments taking the year off, so did the Post Register Alumni Report.
But we are back for the autumn schedule of 2021, and come back to the game with a remarkably long list of local athletes making their names on the collegiate stage.
Football
Closest to home, the Idaho State Bengals boast 11 players who used to compete in the District 6 prep game, including Todd Payne (Idaho Falls), Kaysen Isom (Hillcrest), Christian Fredricksen (Rigby), Connor Maloney (Skyline), Connor Wills (Madison), Oakley Hussey (Hillcrest), Landon Johnson (Rigby), David Rowe (Madison), Carson Fugleberg (Idaho Falls), Connor Stanford (Sugar-Salem), and Dawson Wills (Madison).
Also remaining in the Gem State, just a little further down the road at the College of Idaho are Stryker Wood (Blackfoot), Karsen Jensen (Skyline), Willie Nelson (Bonneville), Sean Clarke (Blackfoot), and Cole Owen (Skyline).
Another popular landing spot for District 6 football talent is Montana Western in Dillon. The MW Bulldogs' roster has Dylan Pope (Sugar-Salem), Kameron Lawes (Blackfoot), Brixton Gilbert (Skyline), and Isaiah Thomas (Blackfoot).
Weber State will get one more season out of Skyline grad David Ames. Also at WSU are freshmen Zeke Birch (Madison) and Zhigy Falevai (Rigby).
A little further down Interstate-15 from WSU are the BYU Cougars, whose roster features Hillcrest graduate Morgan Pyper and Rigby product Hayden Livingston, both sophomores.
Also taking the Division-I stage is Utah Utes freshman and Rigby graduate Tanoa Togiai.
Rocky Mountain has a pair of Bonneville County kids on the roster, including Idaho Falls grad Max Edmisten and former Hillcrest standout Trae Henry.
Rigby graduate Solo Taylor is playing his junior season at Eastern Oregon, and is joined on the roster by Teton graduate Colby Hess.
Idaho Falls graduates Dawson Merwin (Southern Virginia) and Carson Medeiros (Minot State) are each in their freshman seasons.
And up in Moscow, Teton graduate Hunter Derize is suiting up for the Vandals.
Volleyball
Eastern Oregon is the landing spot of choice for District 6 volleyball talent, featuring Rigby's Jet Taylor, Butte County's Tausha Cummins, and Bonneville's Sade Williams and Alexis McMurtrey.
Also representing Bonneville, and the surname McMurtrey, Utah senior Kiley McMurtrey is playing her senior season with the Utes.
St. Louis Billikens standout Maya Taylor (Idaho Falls) is also playing her senior season, as is Idaho Falls grad Maddy Reeb (Portland State).
Utah State-Eastern has a pair of Distrct 6 talents on its roster, Skyline's Sophia Anderson and Sugar-Salem's Camber Dodson.
A pair of Bonneville grads, Sadie Lott and Mariah Jardine, are both playing their freshman seasons with the Providence Argos.
Macie Gordon (Madison) and Megan Pannell (Sugar-Salem) are each playing their sophomore seasons at Snow College.
Thunder Ridge players Paige Clark (Montana) and Jaycee Weathermon (Blue Mountain) are both getting their hits in this fall.
Rounding out the list of volleyball collegians are Idaho Falls Breanna Clyde (Southern Virginia), Firth's Jordyn Adams (Big Bend), Bonneville's Maely Harrigfeld (Bonneville), and Ririre's Page Dixon (Southern Idaho).
Golf
Northwest Nazarene is getting the best of eastern Idaho golf, with Lane Strand (Challis) and Hailey Potter (Hillcrest) each swinging the sticks.
Soccer
North Idaho has a trio of District 6 players on the roster, including Idaho Falls' Emily Stuar and Gracy Keim, alongside Thunder Ridge grad Sidney Lance.
The Carroll College men feature Jordan Martin (Hillcrest) and Jackson Hague (Idaho Falls), and the Blue Mountain women feature Kaysha Sadovich (Shelley), Mackenzie Bingham (Rigby), and Kennedy Robertson (Idaho Falls).
Shelley graduates Emma Stohl (Southern Virginia) and Brie Stumbo (Monmouth) are playing on, as are Madison grads Rachel Hicks (Western Wyoming) and Adam Hernandez (North Idaho).
Cross Country
Utah State has a quartet of local harriers on the roster, including Shelley's Paytin Drollinger and Leann Larkin-Hatch, as well as Mitchell Athay (Idaho Falls) and Will Dixon (Madison).
Four more local striders are running for the Southern Idaho men, including Blackfoot grads Nate Blackwelder and Robert Zemp, along with Kolby Cazier (Idaho Falls) and Jonathan Frew (Shelley).
For the CSI women, Butte County's Natalya Babcock and Taya Brewer carry the D6 banner.
On the Division-I stage, Zack Erikson (Idaho Falls) and Rachel Morrin (Madison) are running for BYU.