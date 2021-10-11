Ever go looking for your keys and find your long-lost wedding ring instead?
Or go into the thrift store looking for a Halloween costume and walk out with a 1952 Mickey Mantle Topps rookie card?
Well, Montana volleyball coach Allison Lawrence knows exactly how you feel.
Lawrence pointed a finger down the bench toward Thunder Ridge graduate Paige Clark this past week, asking the freshman to fill an outside hitter role.
Not so strange, except that Clark was clearly listed on the roster as a setter.
Clark responded by posting a team-high, match-high, and career-high 21 kills from Clark on Saturday.
But that’s just the half of it. Those 21 came on a .294 hitting percentage, and were the most kills by a Montana player since 2019 – and probably the most kills by any player with an “S” after their name in school history.
Clark also had a team-best 12 kills Thursday in a 3-0 win over Idaho for the 6-10 Griz.
Madison grad Macie Gordon hit .483 with team highs in kills (14) and digs (16) for Snow Collegeon Thursday, but it was not enough during a 3-2 loss. Snow enters this week at 19-4.
Idaho Falls graduate Maddy Reeb also put up big hitting numbers this past week, posting a .471 with a team-high 10 kills for Portland State during a 3-0 win over Southern Utah on Thursday. The Pilots are now 11-6.
Eastern Oregon got team highs in assists (30) and digs (19) from Bonneville graduate Alexis McMurtrey during a 3-2 Friday loss to Corban.
Also for EOU (16-5) in the loss, Bonneville’s Sade Williams had 12 kills and 16 digs, and Rigby’s Jet Taylor finished with 10 attacks and three blocks.
St. Louis Billikens senior and Idaho Falls grad Maya Taylor had 14 kills and nine digs Sunday during a 3-1 loss to Dayton. St. Louis is now 12-7.
Blue Mountain (5-11) got five kills and team highs in digs (11) and aces (3) from Thunder Ridge graduate Jaycee Weathermon on Saturday during a 3-1 loss to Spokane.
Also on Saturday, Treasure Valley (0-8) freshman Maely Harrigfeld had 12 assists and three digs during a 3-1 loss to Wenatchee Valley.
Competing for Utah State-Eastern on Friday, Skyline graduate Sophia Anderson collected five kills, and teammate Camber Dodson (Sugar-Salem) had five assists and four digs during a 3-0 win over Colorado Northwestern. USU-Eastern is now 15-7.
Idaho Falls graduate Brenna Clyde totaled 11 kills over a pair straight-set wins for Southern Virginia on Saturday, helping SVU improve to 16-3.
Soccer
Four former District 6 standouts shared the same collegiate pitch when North Idaho met Blue Mountain on Wednesday.
North Idaho (9-2) eked out a 1-0 win, getting contributions from Thunder Ridge grad Sidney Lance, and one shot on goal form Emily Stuart (Skyline).
For Blue Mountain (1-7-1), Idaho Falls graduate Kennedy Robertson had five shots and one shot on goal, and Shelley graduate Kaysha Sadovich patrolled the midfield.
Cross country
Shelley graduate Leann Larkin-Hatch helped Utah State claim victory at the Steve T. Reeder Invitational in Logan, Utah this past weekend, taking second with a 5k time of 18 minutes, 44 seconds.
Also representing Shelley at USU, Paytin Drollinger waas 19th at 20:14. USU finished with 26 points, 23 ahead of runner-up College of Idaho.
On the men’s side for the Aggies, Idaho Falls graduate Mitchell Athay was ninth on the 7k course with a 22:15, and teammate Will Dixon (Madison) was 11th at 22:21. The USU men were second with 28 points, one back of COI.
Football
Former District 6 stars played a major role in Idaho State’s upset win over NO. 7 UC Davis this past weekend, as Todd Payne (Idaho Falls, Connor Wills (Madison) and David Rowe (Madison) combined for 19 tackles, including three tackles for loss, during a 27-17 home win.
The win lifts ISU to 1-4.
Rocky Mountain (4-1) continues to get it’s money’s worth out of Hillcrest grad Trae Henry, getting 63 receiving yards and one touchdown from Henry on Saturday during a 34-17 win over Eastern Oregon.
On the other side of the ball, EOU (3-3) got four tackles from Rigby graduate Solo Taylor.