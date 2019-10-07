To say Maya Taylor had a career night is no small statement.
At Idaho Falls High School, Taylor was a four-time district champ, two-time state champ, Idaho Player of the Year and prep All-American.
At the University of St. Louis, Taylor led the Billikens in kills in each of her first two seasons, landed on the Atlantic 10 First Team, and was voted team captain as a sophomore.
Friday night, however, was new territory.
Taylor hit .303 with a career-best 26 kills to help push St. Louis (8-8) to a 3-2 win over Fordham, adding 10 digs for good measure.
Taylor now leads the Billikens in kills (209) and kills per set (4.18).
Fellow Idaho Falls product Katie Montgomery also had a career night this past weekend, finishing with a collegiate-best 12 blocks for Southern Utah during a 3-2 win over Sacramento State.
Montgomery completed the double-double with 10 kills, helping push the Thunderbirds to 9-7.
Getting in on the celebration of net play from former Idaho Falls stars, College of Idaho (12-5) sophomore Kaydre Thompson hit .500 with 19 kills during a 3-1 win over Warner Pacific on Saturday.
Thompson’s 19 kills were also a career best, and matches her No. 19 jersey.
Also hitting .500 on Saturday, Bonneville graduate Paige Dixon had seven kills during a 3-0 win over Montana Western to help Providence (Great Falls) improve to 14-3.
Also representing Bonneville on the collegiate courts, Idaho State senior Haylie Keck had a 21-dig, 11-kill double-double Friday during a 3-2 loss to Weber State. ISU is now 4-12.
Rounding out this week’s highlights from former Bees’ stars is Eastern Oregon junior Kiley McMurtrey who had a team-best 19 digs Saturday during a 3-2 win over Multnomah.
EOU (19-1) also got team-highs in kills (eight) and blocks (five) from Rigby grad Jet Taylor in the same match.
South Fremont grad Harlee Speth had another huge night for the Dawson Buccaneers (5-16), posting a 17-kill, 16-dig double-double Wednesday during a 3-1 loss to Miles CC.
Firth’s Ashlee Adams led Big Bend with 20 digs Saturday during a 3-1 loss to Treasure Valley. That loss leaves BBCC at 13-8.
Golf
Idaho State senior Hadley Hersh got some match play in this past weekend, playing all 18-holes during 1-up losses at the Missoula Country Club.
Hersh played at No. 1 for the Bengals during a 3-2 fall season-ending win over Montana State. She also competed against Eastern Washington on Friday.
The Bengals will be back in action Feb. 10 in Boulder City, Nev., at the annual Battle at Boulder Creek.
Former Madison great Lincoln Hirrlinger bounced back from an opening-round 80 to card a 72 and a 75 at the Lewis-Clark State College Warrior Invitational early last week at the Lewiston Golf and Country Club.
Hirrlinger’s 227 was good for 13th in the 48-man field, helping North Idaho place third with a team stroke count of 898. LCSC won at 876.
Cross-Country
Snake River graduate and Utah State senior James Withers took his stride all the way to Bethlehem, Pa., this past weekend, placing 17th in an elite field at the Lehigh Paul Short Run.
Withers clocked 23 minutes, 50 seconds on the 8k course to help the Aggies win the event with a 49. Penn was a distant second at 144.
Soccer
Treasure Valley sophomore and Blackfoot grad Elexus Nochebuena (Blackfoot) continues to ride a hot foot for Treasure Valley, finishing with a goal and an assist Saturday during a 4-0 win over Blue Mountain. The Chukars are now 4-6-1.