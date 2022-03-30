The U.S. Premier Hockey League is officially coming to Idaho Falls.
The announcement was made Wednesday by president and general manager Kevin Greene, who also holds the same title with the Idaho Falls Chukars baseball team.
The expansion team is expected to release a name and logo in the coming weeks. The three finalists for team name as voted on by the public are Freedom Gliders, Spud Kings, and Sturgeon.
The one thing for sure is that the team will play in the Mountain America Center at Snake River Landing, which is under construction but is expected to be ready in the fall.
"One of the things we thought was really essential to building a multi-purpose venue was to bring in a primary tenant and every indication ... suggested that hockey was the right tenant for that," Greene said.
The team will compete at the Junior-A level, which means the focus is geared toward development for players to advance and eventually play in college or professionally. Greene said the age group for the new team is 16 to 20 years old.
Idaho Falls will play in the Mountain Division consisting of teams in Utah and Colorado.
USPHL commissioner Bob Turow said the Mountain Division is one of the most competitive within the league, and that the ultimate goal is to grow youth hockey in the region.
Greene said the next step is to hire a coach in the coming days and begin the recruiting process to fill out a roster.
Comparisons were made during the announcement that the hockey team and the Chukars baseball team each focus on development.
The key difference is the baseball players are considered professional and get paid, although modestly. The hockey players are considered amateurs and won't get paid.
The USPHL does have a showcase schedule for its players where they can be scouted and gain exposure.
"We obviously want to do the best we can for the young men who commit here, and if that means sending them to showcases to be seen by the right college scouts, we're all in," Greene said.
The season starts at the end of September with a schedule of about 24 games, Greene said. Idaho Falls will have to play the first five weeks of the season on the road while then new multi-purpose arena is being completed.