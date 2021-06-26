At Melaleuca Field, seven different players had RBIs for the Idaho Falls Bandits in an 11-1 win over Nampa in the first game of a doubleheader Saturday.
Merit Jones struck out five in four innings to earn the win.
In the second game, Bradley Thompson knocked in Tyler Schultz with the game-winner in the bottom of the seventh for a 5-4 win to earn the sweep for the Bandits (21-6-1)
IDAHO FALLS BANDITS 11, NAMPA 1, 5 INNINGS
Nampa 0 0 0 0 0 – 1 1 3
Bandits 5 2 2 0 2 – 11 11 3
NAMPA – NA
BANDITS – Pitching: Merit Jones 4.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 5 K, 1 BB; Logan Taggart 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Kai Howell 2-3, Nate Rose 2-3, McGwire Jephson 2-3, Ayson Webb 2-2, Davin Luce 2-3. 2B: Jephson, Chandler Robinson. RBI: Howell 2, Jephson 2, Eliot Jones, Luce, Robinson, Rose, Webb.
IDAHO FALLS BANDITS 5, NAMPA 4
Nampa 1 0 0 3 0 0 0 – 4 4 4
Bandits 0 0 0 2 2 0 1 – 5 6 1
NAMPA – NA
BANDITS – Pitching: Kai Howell 3.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 5 K, 1 BB; Chandler Robinson 4.0 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 4 K, 5 BB. Leading hitters: Tyler Schultz 2-3, Merit Jones 2-3, Merit Jones, Schultz. 3B: Merit Jones. RBI: Merit Jones 2, Eliot Jones, Bradley Thompson.
CANES AZ BLACK 6, UPPER VALLEY BULLDOGS 5: At Mesa, Ariz., the Bulldogs (12-8) took the lead in the top of the sixth on a steal of home by Tyler Pena, but Canes rallied for two runs to win the game in the bottom of the inning.
CANES AZ BLACK 6, UPPER VALLEY BULLDOGS 5
Bulldogs 1 0 2 0 1 1 – 5 7 5
Canes 2 0 2 0 0 2 – 6 6 2
BULLDOGS – Pitching: Bridger Erickson 5.1 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 5 K, 4 BB. Leading hitters: Landen Drake 2-2. 3B: Drake. RBI: Drake 2, Kameron Kostial.
CANES – NA