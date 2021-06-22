The Idaho Falls Bandits swept Minico 10-0 and 13-8 on Tuesday.
Dayton Robison tossed the five-inning shutout in the opener and Bradley Thompson knocked in three runs.
Idaho Falls scored nine runs in the first inning of the second game to cruise to the win. Tyler Schultz had two doubles and three RBIs.
IDAHO FALLS BANDITS 10, MINICO 0, 5 INNINGS
Minico 0 0 0 0 0 – 0 3 1
Bandits 7 0 0 2 1 – 10 12 0
MINICO – Pitching: Miller 0.2 IP, 7 H, 7 R, 4 ER, 1 K, 0 BB; Fletcher 3.1 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 K, 1 BB. 2B: Wilson. 3B: Sayer.
BANDITS – Pitching: Dayton Robison 5.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: Eliot Jones 2-2, Kai Howell 2-3, McGwire Jephson 2-3, Bradley Thompson 2-3. 2B: Howell, Jephson 2, Davin Luce, Nate Rose. 3B: Howell, Eliot Jones 2. RBI: Howell 2, Jephson, Eliot Jones, Luce, Rose, Thompson 3.
IDAHO FALLS BANDITS 13, MINICO 8
Minico 1 0 5 0 0 0 2 – 8 9 0
Bandits 9 2 2 0 0 0 x –13 6 3
MINICO – Pitching: Sayer 0.1 IP, 3 H, 9 R, 9 ER, 0 K, 6 BB; Salazar 5.2 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 K, 7 BB. Leading hitters: Miller 2-4, Sayer 2-3, Chandler 2-3. 2B: Miller, Chandler. RBI: Salazar, Chandler 2, Wilson 2, Espinoza.
BANDITS – Pitching: Dayton Robison 0.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 K, 0 BB; Jackson Beck 2.1 IP, 6 H, 6 R, 4 ER, 3 K, 3 BB; Tyler Schultz 4.2 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 7 K, 4 BB. Leading hitters: Ryan Horvath 2-3, Schultz 2-4, Brett Bartell 2-3. 2B: Bartell, Schultz 2. RBI: Bartell 2, Horvath 2, Kai Howell, Nate Rose, Schultz 3.