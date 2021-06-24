AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL: Bulldogs held in check in Arizona
- POST REGISTER
-
-
- 0
At Mesa, Ariz., the Upper Valley Bulldogs were held to four hits in a 6-3 loss to the Db89 Toros.
Karter Yancey had two doubles and two RBIs for the Bulldogs (11-6).
DB89 TOROS 6, UPPER VALLEY BULLDOGS 3
Toros 2 0 4 0 0 0 0 – 6 7 1
Bulldogs 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 – 3 4 1
TOROS – Pitching: Turner 7.0 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 7 K, 4 BB. Leading hitters: Gelo 2-3. 2B: Reimers. RBI: Reimers 2, Feenandez, Troth.
BULLDOGS – Pitching: Ty Pena 3.0 IP, 7 H, 6 R, 4 ER, 2 K, 1 BB, Bridger Erickson 2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 K, 2 BB; Cody Rydalch 2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Karter Yancey 2-3. 2B: Yancey 2. RBI: Yancey 2.
Recommended for you
News Trending Today
-
Ririe business owner serves Cease-and-Desist to Ririe school
-
To Bone and Back embodies return to normalcy
-
Making hot sauce and working to save wetlands
-
Bechtel-led team protests Idaho Cleanup Project contract
-
Report: Climate change means less snow for Yellowstone
-
Rigby local's home burns to the ground with unknown cause
-
Local doctor offers breakthrough treatment for chronic lower back pain
-
Idaho Parks and Recreation announces updated trails support sticker
-
Idaho hits 50% partial COVID vaccination for adults, 2 months after nation hit benchmark
-
EAT IT UP: EISF unveils 2021 entertainment, schedule