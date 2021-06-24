At Mesa, Ariz., the Upper Valley Bulldogs were held to four hits in a 6-3 loss to the Db89 Toros.

Karter Yancey had two doubles and two RBIs for the Bulldogs (11-6).

DB89 TOROS 6, UPPER VALLEY BULLDOGS 3

Toros 2 0 4 0 0 0 0 – 6 7 1

Bulldogs 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 – 3 4 1

TOROS – Pitching: Turner 7.0 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 7 K, 4 BB. Leading hitters: Gelo 2-3. 2B: Reimers. RBI: Reimers 2, Feenandez, Troth.

BULLDOGS – Pitching: Ty Pena 3.0 IP, 7 H, 6 R, 4 ER, 2 K, 1 BB, Bridger Erickson 2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 K, 2 BB; Cody Rydalch 2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Karter Yancey 2-3. 2B: Yancey 2. RBI: Yancey 2.