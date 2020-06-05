Results from Friday’s American Legion baseball games.
SKYLINE GRIZZLIES AA 11, UTAH BLUECHIPS 10, 8 INNINGS: At Skyline, Ryan Horvath tied the game with a fielder’s choice in the eighth inning and scored the winning run on a two-out single by George E. Price. Horvath finished 2 for 4 with four runs scored and also picked up the win on the mound with 2/3 of an inning in relief.
BLUECHIP NORTH 8, MADISON AA CATS 5: At Rexburg, Madison had a one-run lead but Bluechip scored four runs in the fifth to take the lead and held on for the win. Kekoa Jensen finished 2 for 4 with two runs for Madison.
BLUECHIP NORTH 6, MADISON AA CATS 5: At Rexburg, Bluechip rallied for four runs in the top of the seventh for the win, taking advantage of three hits, a wild pitch and an error. Kameron Kostial finished 3 for 4 with a double and RBI for Madison.