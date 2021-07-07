The Idaho Falls Bandits and Upper Valley Bulldogs split a doubleheader Tuesday at Melaleuca Field, with the Bandits (31-9-1) taking the opener 10-7 and the Bulldogs (17-9) winning the nightcap 7-6.
Eliot Jones finished 3 for 3 with a double, triple and six RBIs in the first game to lead the Bandits. Nate Rose also knocked in three runs.
The Bandits scored four runs in the first inning of the second game, but the Bulldogs rallied late with Kameron Kostial’s two-run single in the seventh proving the game winner.
IDAHO FALLS BANDITS 10, UPPER VALLEY BULLDOGS 7
Bulldogs 1 0 0 1 0 2 3 – 7 10 5
Bandits 1 0 3 2 1 3 x – 10 12 3
BULLDOGS – Pitching: Erickson 3.2 IP, 8 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 2 K, 2 BB; Sawyer Klingler 2.1 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 1 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: Sawyer Klingler 2-3, Ty Pena 2-4, Dylan Rydalch 3-3. 2B: Yancey, Klingler, Reed Neilsen. RBI: Peebles, Pena, Rydalch, Klingler 3.
BANDITS – Pitching: Bradley Thompson 6.0 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 1 ER, 5 K, 3 BB; Eliot Jones 1.0 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 0 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Eliot Jones 3-3, Nate Rose 2-4, McGwire Jephson 2-3, Logan Taggart 3-3. 2B: Jones, Rose, Ayson Webb. 3B: Jones. RBI: Kai Howell, Jephson 2, Jones 6, Rose 3, Ayson Webb 2.
UPPER VALLEY BULLDOGS 7, IDAHO FALLS BANDITS 6
Bulldogs 2 0 1 0 0 2 2 – 7 4 4
Bandits 4 0 0 0 2 0 0 – 6 6 1
BULLDOGS – Pitching: Rydalch 6.0 IP, 5 H, 6 R, 2 ER, 7 K, 4 BB; Kostial 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: Rydalch 2-3. 2B: Rydalch. RBI: Pena, Kostial, Peebles 2.
BANDITS – Pitching: Jacob Perez 3.0 IP, 1 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 5 K, 8 BB; Logan Taggart 3.0 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 K, 3 BB; McGwire Jephson 1.0 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 0 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: Eliot Jones 2-4, Jephson 2-4, Taggart 2-3. 2B: Eliot Jones. RBI: Jephson 2, Jones, Chandler Robinson 2.