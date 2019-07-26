At Lewiston, the Idaho Falls Bandits edged the Lewis-Clark Twins 7-5 on the first day of the Idaho American Legion Double A State Tournament at Lewis-Clark State College.
The Bandits had a shut out effort going thanks to starting pitcher Caden Christensen, but the Twins broke that up with two runs in the top of the sixth inning. The Twins continued to rally in the seventh, when the Bandits sent three pitchers to the mound, scoring three runs off a walk and a single. Bruer Webster ended the game by striking out Lewis-Clark's final batter with the bases loaded.
Christensen and Jaxon Sorenson had three hits each and Christensen also had a double, two RBIs and a stolen base for the Bandits (47-5-1) will play the Nampa Chiefs (23-11) at 8:30 p.m. (MST) tonight.
IDAHO FALLS BANDITS 7, LEWIS-CLARK TWINS 5
L-C 000 002 3 — 5 7 3
I.F. 110 212 2 — 7 13 0
LEWIS-CLARK—Pitchers: Hart 5 IP, 10 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 5 K, 3 BB; Reel 1 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: Stout 2-4, Kolb 2-3. HR: Stout. RBI: Wallace, Stout 4. SB: Ricard.
IDAHO FALLS—Pitchers: Caden Christensen 6 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 5 K, 0 BB; Paul Wilson 0.1 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 K, 3 BB; Willie Nelson 0.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 K, 1 BB; Bruer Webster 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Christensen 3-3, Tavyn Lords 2-4, Randon Hostert 2-4, Jaxon Sorenson 3-4. 2B: Christensen, Hostert, Kai Howell. RBI: Christensen 2, Alex Cortez, Andrew Gregersen, Hostert, Caden White. SB: Cortez, Sorenson, Webster 2.
NAMPA CHIEFS 4, EAST IDAHO ROCKIES 1: At Lewiston, the East Idaho Rockies fell to the Nampa Chiefs on the first day of the Idaho American Legion Double A State Tournament at Lewis-Clark State College.
Nampa pitcher Caleb Carlson threw a two-hitter to propel the Chiefs to the win.
The Chiefs broke a 1-1 tie with three runs in the bottom of the fourth, scoring off two hits and an error.
Curtis Drake had an RBI for the Rockies (19-26), who play an elimination game at 2 p.m. (MST) today against the Lewis-Clark Twins.
NAMPA CHIEFS 4, EAST IDAHO ROCKIES 1
East Idaho 100 000 0—1 2 1
Nampa 100 300 x—4 11 3
EAST IDAHO—Pitchers: Dylan Rydalch 5.2 IP, 10 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 2 K, 1 BB; Dayne Lounsbury 0.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: none. RBI: Curtis Drake.
NAMPA—Pitchers: Caleb Carlson 7 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 6 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: Blake Maxwell 3-4, Jesse Fuentes 2-4. 2B: Brody Babneau, Tim Reinertson. RBI: Gabe Garza, Maxwell, Jones Plew. SB: Garza, Cameron Goetz.