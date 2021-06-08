JACKSON GIANTS 3, UPPER VALLEY BULLDOGS 2; UPPER VALLEY BULLDOGS 12, JACKSON GIANTS 0, 5 INNINGS: At Jackson, WY, the Giants took the opener, scoring on an error in the bottom of the seventh, but the Bulldogs rebounded with the 12-0 win for the split.

Landen Drake and Kaimen Peebles combined for the three-hit shutout in the nightcap.

JACKSON GIANTS 3, UPPER VALLEY BULLDOGS 2

Upper Valley 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 — 2 4 4

Jackson 0 1 1 0 0 0 1 — 3 6 0

UPPER VALLEY — Pitching: Bridger Erickson 4.0 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 7 K, 1 BB; Eastern Kerbs 2.2 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 3 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Cody Rydalch 2-3. RBI: Seth Klingler, Jace Leatham.

JACKSON — Pitching: Steven Ashurts 6.0 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 5 K, 1 BB; Leading hitters: Aaron Huggins 2-3. 2B: Ashurts. RBI: Ashurts, Matt Fisher.

UPPER VALLEY BULLDOGS 12, JACKSON 0, 5 INNINGS

Upper Valley 0 3 7 2 0 –12 13 0

Jackson 0 0 0 0 0 –0 3 2

UPPER VALLEY –Pitching: Landen Drake 3.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 7 K, 2 BB; Kaimen Peebles 2.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 4 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Drake 2-3, Cody Rydalch 2-3, Kyzon Garner 3-3. 2B: Kameron Kostial, Cody Rydalch, Dylan Rydalch. 3B: Drake. RBI: Drake, Garner 3, Sawyer Klingler, Kostial 2, Cody Rydalch 2.

JACKSON –Pitchers: Grant Parkin 4.0 IP, 12 H, 12 R, 7 K, 3 BB; Kade Foulke 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 K, 0 BB.

TWIN FALLS 7, IDAHO FALLS BANDITS 5; IDAHO FALLS BANDITS 8, TWIN FALLS 7, 8 INNINGS: At Melaleuca Field, Logan Taggart’s two-run single to center in the bottom of the eighth gave the Bandits a split against visiting Twin Falls.

Brett Bartlet knocked in four runs and Ryan Horvath picked up the win with three scoreless innings of relief.

Twin Falls won Game 1, scoring a pair of runs in the top of the seventh and then holding off the Bandits.

TWIN FALLS 7, IDAHO FALLS BANDITS 5

Twin Falls 3 0 0 2 0 0 2 — 7 10 1

Idaho Falls 0 0 1 1 1 1 1 — 5 9 3

TWIN FALLS — Pitching: Cummins 3.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 4 K, 1 BB; Hatsteller 4.0 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 6 K, 3 BB. Leading hitters: Walker 3-4, Savage 2-4, Moon 2-4. 2B: Moon. RBI: Walker, Savage 2, Solosobel, Tallhine, Moon.

IDAHO FALLS — Pitching: Bradley Thompson 4.0 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 3 K, 4 BB; Logan Taggart 3.0 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 K, 2 BB. Leading hitters: Eliot Jones 2-4, Davin Luce 2-4, Chandler Robinson 2-3. 2B: Luce. 3B: Luce. RBI: Ryan Horvath, Kai Howell, McGwire Jephson, Eliot Jones, Robinson.

IDAHO FALLS BANDITS 8, TWIN FALLS 7, 8 INNINGS

Twin Falls 3 0 0 0 3 0 0 1 – 7 8 4

Idaho Falls 1 1 2 0 2 0 0 2 – 8 10 3

TWIN FALLS – Pitching: Savage 2.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 K, 3 BB; Leiser 2.0 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 2 K, 3 BB; Moon 3.1 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 K, 3 BB: Leading hitters: Walker 3-4. 2B: Horner, Hatsteller. RBO: Horner 2, Hatsteller, Solosobel.

IDAHO FALLS – Pitching: Nate Rose 5.0 IP, 5 H, 6 R, 3 ER, 7 K, 1 BB; Ryan Horvath 3.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Logan Taggart 3-4, Brett Bartel 2-4. 2B: Bartel, Chandler Robinson, Taggart. 3B: Horvath. RBI: Bartel 4, Davin Luce, Taggart 2.