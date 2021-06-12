In Caldwell, the Idaho Falls Bandits picked up a pair of wins Saturday, downing the NW Stars 10-3 and the Spokane Expos 5-0.
First game starter Davin Luce struck out 10 in 6 1/3 innings and Nate Rose finished 4 for 5 with two doubles and a triple in the win.
Eliot Jones tossed 5 1.3 innings of shutout ball against the Expos and McGwire Jephson closed it out.
Jephson also homered and knocked in a pair of runs for the Bandits (9-3-1).
IDAHO FALLS BANDITS 10, NW STARS 3
Idaho Falls 1 0 0 0 2 1 6 – 10 11 1
Stars 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 – 3 6 5
IDAHO FALLS – Pitching: NA. Leading hitters: Nate Rose 4-5. 2B: Eliot Jones, Rose 2, RJ Woods. 3B: Rose. RBI: Ryan Horvath, Eliot Jones 2, Chandler Robinson 2, Rose, Bradley Thompson.
STARS –Pitching: NA. Leading hitters: Brown 2-3. 2B: Brown. 3B: Brown. HR: Wong. RBI: Wong 2.
IDAHO FALLS BANDITS 5, SPOKANE EXPOS 0
Spokane 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 – 0 2 2
Idaho Falls 1 0 2 0 2 0 x – 5 8 0
SPOKANE – Pitching: NA. 2B: Coffield.
IDAHO FALLS – Pitching: Eliot Jones 5.1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 7 K, 1 BB; McGwire Jephson 1.2 IP, 0 H, 0R, 0 ER, 1 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Nate Rose 2-4, Jephson 2-2, Ayson Webb 2-3. 2B: Bradley Thompson, HR: Jephson. RBI: Jephson 2, Eliot Jones, Webb.
RUNNIN’ REBELS 12, BLACKFOOT 2, 6 INNINGS; RUNNIN’ REBELS 6, BLACKFOOT 0: At Pocatello, after a slow start, the Rebels lineup scored three runs in each of the final four innings for the shortened win in Game 1 and gave up just two hits in the nightcap for the shutout.
RUNNIN’ REBELS 12, BLACKFOOT 2
Blackfoot 1 0 0 1 0 0 – 2 4 3
Rebels 0 0 3 3 3 3 – 12 10 1
BLACKFOOT – Pitching: Goodwin 4.0 IP, 5 H, 6 R, 2 ER, 3 K, 1 BB; Ross 1.1 IP, 5 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 1 K, 1 BB. 2B: Vance, Mercado. RBI: Goodwin, Steidley.
REBELS – Pitching: McCadden Evans 6.0 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 2 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Brody Burch 2-4, Luke Davis 2-4, Austin Hansen 2-3. 3B: Easton Eddie. RBI: Burch 2, Davis 3, Hansen 2, Aaron Kerns 2, Braxton Wilhelm.
RUNNIN’ REBELS 6, BLACFOOT 0
Blackfoot 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 – 0 2 4
Rebels 1 0 0 0 3 2 x – 6 9 0
BLACKFOOT – Pitching: Brooks 5.0 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 0 ER, 2 K, 0 BB; Goodwin 1.0 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 K, 1 BB.
REBELS – Pitching: Colton Sneddon 7.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 5 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: Brody Burch 2-4, Dalton Jones 2-3. 2B: Scott Baker, Burch, Jones 2. RBI: McCadden Evans, Jones 2, Braxton Wilhelm.
UPPER VALLEY 14, BOX ELDER 3, 5 INNINGS: At Logan, Utah, the Bulldogs belted out 13 hits in four innings and Kameron Kostial had two doubles and four RBIs in the win.
UPPER VALLEY 14, BOX ELDER 3
Box Elder 2 0 0 0 1 – 3 4 3
Upper Valley 2 2 4 6 x – 14 13 0
BOX ELDER – NA
UPPER VALLEY – Pitching: Kameron Kostial 1.0 IP, 0 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 K, 4 BB; Ty Pena 2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 K, 1 BB; Kyzon Garner 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 K, 1 BB; Riley Sutton 1.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Jace Leatham 2-3, Landen Drake 2-2, Kameron Kostial 2-3, Karter Yancey 2-3, Sutton 2-4. 2B: Kostial 2, Leatham, Yancey. 3B: Sutton. RBI: Drake 3, Sawyer Klingler, Kostial 4, Leatham, Yancey 2.