At Peoria, Ariz., the Idaho Falls Bandits American Legion AA team fell to ABA Campos 17-6 in Sunday’s championship game of the Four Corner Classic baseball tournament in Peoria, Arizona.
It was the first loss of the season for the Bandits (6-1-1), who jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the first inning, but couldn’t contain the opponents from Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Campos put the game away with nine runs in the fifth and took advantage of five Bandit errors.
Tavyn Lords finished with a double and triple and knocked in three runs for Idaho Falls.
Idaho Falls is back home today for a doubleheader against Twin Falls beginning at 5 p.m. at Melaleuca Field.
ABA CAMPOS 17, IDAHO FALLS 6
IF 5 0 0 0 0 1 – 6 7 5
ABA 1 3 2 2 9 – 17 12 0
IDAHO FALLS – Pitchers: Andrew Gregersen 3.2 IP, 10 H, 8 R, 4 ER, 1 K, 1 BB; Paul Wilson 0.1 IP, 0 H 3 R, 3 ER, 0 K, 3 BB; Bruer Webster 0.2 IP, 2 H, 6 R, 2 ER, 0 K, 2 BB; Brody Owens 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Tavyn Lords 2-3. 2B: Randon Hostert, Lords. 3B: Lords. RBI: Caden Christensen, Hostert 2, Lords 3.
ABA – Pitchers: Justin Baron 5.0 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 6 K, 2 BB; Andrew Duran 1.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: Fernando Loera 2-4, Hayden Peacock 2-3, Josh Lackner 2-4, Jaren Jackson 2-2, Elijah Pearlman 2-3. 2B: Peacock. 3B: Pearlman. RBI: Luke Baca 2, Lackner 3, Loera, Peacock 3, Pearlman 5, Shane Zottnick.