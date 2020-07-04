American Legion baseball scores from Saturday’s games.
IDAHO FALLS BANDITS 8, GOJOS 3: At Melaleuca Field, Jaxon Sorenson went 3 for 4 for the Bandits in a win over Gojos.
Sorenson had two RBIs, a double and two triples. Alex Cortez went 2 for 3 and Caden White went 2 for 2 with two RBIs.
IDAHO FALLS BANDITS 13, ROUGHNECKS BLACK 3, 5 INNINGS: At Melaleuca Field, the Bandits 10-runned Roughnecks Black for a win in five innings to complete a July 4th doubleheader.
Idaho Falls ended the game with eight unanswered runs through the fourth and fifth innings. Caden White went 3 for 4 with three RBIs and two doubles while Jaxon Sorenson went 2 for 3 with a double.
IDAHO FALLS TIGERS AA 6, ROCK SPRINGS 5: At Jackson, Wyo., the Idaho Falls Tigers rallied for a win over Rock Springs.
The Tigers gave up four runs in the first inning before tying the contest 4-4 in the third inning. Idaho Falls' Dillon Ball scored the game-winning run off a Zack Lee single with two outs in the bottom of the fourth inning. Lee went 2 for 3 with an RBI.
MADISON CATS AA 11, FORT MORGAN 3, 6 INNINGS: At Rexburg, Madison scored 11 unanswered runs from the third through sixth innings to defeat Fort Morgan, Colo.
Mason Flanary went 2 for 4 with three RBIs and a double.
MADISON CATS AA 8, THUNDER RIDGE TITANS 0, 6 INNINGS: At Rexburg, Madison finished off a shutout win with seven unanswered runs from the fourth through sixth innings.
The Cats held the Titans to two hits. Kameron Kostial went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and Marc Telford went 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI.
SKYLINE GRIZZLIES AA 12, POST 4 RAZORBACKS 2, 6 INNINGS: At St. Anthony, a seven-run fourth inning broke open the game for Skyline. The Grizzlies outhit the Razorbacks 13-6.
Cruz Taylor went 5 for 5 with three RBIs and George E Price went 2 for 4 with three RBIs and two doubles.
GREEN SOX 10, RIGBY TROJANS 4, 6 INNINGS: At Burley, Rigby fell to the Green Sox.
Rigby outhit Burley 7-5 but had two errors to Burley's one. The Green Sox had seven runs in the bottom of the third inning. Connor Martin went 2 for 3 for Rigby.