At Denver, the Idaho Falls Bandits defeated ABA Zinger 12-1 and Superior Baseball 13-3 on Thursday at the Pacific Mountain Invitational, improving to 24-3-1 on the season.
Andrew Gregersen and Kai Howell combined for a one-hitter against Zinger and Tavyn Lords belted a homer and triple.
Alex Cortez knocked in four runs with a double and triple against Superior to pace the offense.
It was the fifth straight game Idaho Falls has scored in double figures.
The Bandits continue the tournament today with games against TC Colorado and Lightning Gold.
IDAHO FALLS BANDITS 12, ABA ZINGER 1 (5 INNINGS)
ABA 0 0 1 0 0 — 1 1 1
Bandits 5 2 0 5 x — 12 131
ZINGER — Pitchers: Krause 3.2 IP, 12 H, 10 R, 10 ER, 1 K, 2 BB; Hoopes 0.1 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 0 K, 0 BB.
BANDITS — Pitchers: Andrew Gregersen 3.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 4 K, 2 BB; Kai Howell 2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: Bruer Webster 3-3, Caden Christensen 2-3, Tavyn Lords 2-3, Caden White 3-3. 2B: Christensen, Webster, White. 3B: Lords, White. HR: Lords. RBI: Christensen 2, Alex Cortez, Howell, Lords 2, Willie Nelson 2, Webster 2, White.
IDAHO FALLS BANDITS 13, SUPERIOR BASEBALL 3 (5 INNINGS)
Superior 0 1 2 0 0 — 3 4 3
Bandits 4 2 2 5 x — 13 9 1
SUPERIOR — NA
BANDITS — Pitchers: Jace Hanson 2.1 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 6 K, 1 BB; Willie Nelson 1.2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 K, 0 BB; Caden White 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: Alex Cortez 3-4. 2B: Cortez, Paul Wilson. 3B: Cortez 2. RBI: Cortez 4, Nick Layland, Tavyn Lords, Jaxon Sorenson, Bruer Webster 2, Wilson.
BLACKFOOT AA 7, MINICO STORM AA 1; MINICO STORM AA 12, BLACKFOOT AA 2 (5 INNINGS): At Rupert, Dosa Nappo and Payton Brooks each hit two-run doubles in the second inning as Blackfoot won the opener, but Minico turned it around in the second game, scoring 12 runs on just six hits in the five-inning victory.
BLACKFOOT AA 7, MINICO STORM AA 1
Blackfoot 0 4 1 1 1 0 0 — 7 9 1
Minico 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 1 4 1
BLACKFOOT — Pitchers: Chase Turner 7.0 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 7 K, 4 BB. Leading hitters: Payton Brooks 2-4, Jerod Gough 2-4, Dosa Nappo 2-4. 2B: Brooks 2, Gough, Nappo. RBI: Brooks 2, Nappo 3.
MINICO — Pitchers: Kobe Matsen 7.0 IP, 9 H, 7 R, 5 ER, 8 K, 3 BB. Leading hitters: Rylan Chandler 2-4.
MINICO STORM AA 12, BLACKFOOT AA 2
Blackfoot 1 0 0 1 0 — 2 10 3
Minico 7 1 1 3 x — 12 6 0
BLACKFOOT — Pitchers: Juan Pimentel 0.0 IP, 1 H, 7 R, 6 ER, 0 K, 3 BB; Dosa Nappo 4.0 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 2 ER, 3 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Carlos Pimentel 2-3, Mike Gardner 2-3. RBI: Jerod Gough, C. Pimentel.
MINICO — Pitchers: Traver Miller 4.0 IP, 9 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 2 K, 1 BB; Carson Schow 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Tazyn Twiss 2-3. 2B: Spencer Bingham. RBI: Kasen Carpenter 3, Izzy Jasso, Kobe Matsen, Twiss, Karter Zampedri 2, Klayton Wilson 2.