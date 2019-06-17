At San Diego, the San Diego Stars outhit the Idaho Falls Bandits, but the Bandits made an early lead stand up with an 8-3 win in the Prospectwire.com San Diego Invitational. Tanner Webb finished with two RBIs as the Bandits improved to 16-1-1.
The tournament continues today as the Bandits face the SoCal Warriors at UC San Diego.
IDAHO FALLS BANDITS 8, SAN DIEGO STARS 3
Stars 0 1 0 0 2 0 – 3 9 3
IF 3 0 2 3 0 x – 8 6 1
STARS – Pitchers: Glowacki 2.0 IP, 2 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 1 K, 4 BB; Arambula 2.0 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 2 K, 2 BB; Baeza 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Soto 2-2, Martinez 2-2. 2B: Soto. RBI: Mansy, Soto, Martinez.
BANDITS –Pitchers: Charboneau 1.1 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 K, 1 BB; Paul Wilson 1.1 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 K, 1 BB; Brody Owens 1.1 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 2 K, 1 BB; Jaxon Sorenson 1.1 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 K, 0 BB; Kai Howell 0.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: RBI: Caden Christensen, Andrew Gregersen, Sorenson, Tanner Webb 2
.
EAST IDAHO ROCKIES 7, BLACKFOOT AA 2: At Blackfoot, Curtis Drake had a pair of doubles and three RBIs for the Rockies. Drake, who also closed the game out in relief, put the Rockies up 6-1 in the fourth with a two-run double.
EAST IDAHO ROCKIES 7, BLACKFOOT AA 2
Rockies 0 0 2 1 0 4 0 – 7 9 0
Blackfoot 1 0 0 0 0 1 0 – 2 7 2
ROCKIES – Pitchers: Moki Jensen 4.1 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 4 K, 3 BB; Peyton Boudrero 1.1 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 K, 0 BB; Curtis Drake 1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: McGwire Jephson 3-4, Drake 2-4. 2B: Boudrero, Taran Clark, Drake 2, Jephson. RBI: Boudrero, Drake 3, Jensen, Jephson 2.
BLACKFOOT –Pitchers: Candon Dahle 6.0 IP, 9 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 4 K, 4 BB; Dosa Nappo 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: Mike Gardner 3-3. 2B: Gardner 2. RBI: Gardner, Carlos Pimentel.
BLACKFOOT A 16, BEAR LAKE 7; BEAR LAKE 4, BLACKFOOT 3: At Montpelier, Nate Goodwin had five of Blackfoot’s 18 hits in the Game 1 win of the Legion A matchup. Goodwin also knocked in three runs with three doubles.
Bear Lake scored twice in the bottom of the seventh of the nightcap to split the doubleheader.
Blackfoot (5-7) will play Declo at Halliwell Park in Pocatello on Wednesday.
POCATELLO RAZORBACKS 10, IDAHO FALLS KNIGHTS 9: IDAHO FALLS KNIGHTS 3, POCATELLO RAZORBACKS 2: At Hillcrest, Pocatello tied the first game with four runs in the sixth and then scored the eventual game-winner on a sacrifice fly. Hillcrest had 12 hits but left 13 runners on base. Luke Patterson had three RBIs for the Knights and Wade Capson, David Henze, and Dallin Weatherly each had a pair of RBIs.
The Knights returned the favor in the second game as Weatherly scored on an error in the bottom of the sixth for the win.
The Knights (7-6) play a doubleheader today at Melaleuca Field.