American Legion baseball scores from Saturday's games.
IDAHO FALLS BANDITS 6, LOS BANDITOS 5: At Melaleuca Field, McGwire Jephson scored Dallin Weatherly on a single in the top of the seventh inning to give the Bandits a win over Los Banditos.
Jephson went 3 for 4 with two RBIs while Nate Rose and Jaxon Sorenson each had a double for the Bandits. Bruer Webster went 2 for 4 with two RBIs for the Los Banditos, whose roster consists of alumnus of District 6 baseball programs.
LOS BANDITOS 6, IDAHO FALLS BANDITS 1: At Melaleuca Field, Los Banditos held the Bandits to one run on four hits to take game two of a doubleheader.
Bridger Taylor went 3 for 4 with two RBIs and Colban McGuire went 2 for 3 with a double, a triple and three RBIs for Los Banditos. Jaxon Sorenson had a double and Kai Howell had a triple for the Bandits.
MADISON AA CATS 18U 12, THUNDER RIDGE TITANS 18U 3: At Rexburg, Madison built a 6-0 lead through three innings en route to a win over Thunder Ridge.
Ceigan Sutton went 2 for 3 with a double for the Cats. Cyrus Johns went 2 for 2 with a double and two RBIs and Kolby Landon went 3 for 4 with an RBI for the Titans.
MADISON AA CATS 18U 8, THUNDER RIDGE TITANS 18U 7: At Rexburg, Madison completed a doubleheader sweep of Thunder Ridge thanks to a walkoff RBI single by Kameron Kostial that scored Kekoa Jensen in the bottom of the seventh.
Kostial went 2 for 4 with an RBI, Landen Drake went 2 for 4 with two doubles and an RBI, Tyler Pena went 3 for 5 with a double, a triple and three RBIs and Carter Stapleton went 3 for 4 with a double and an RBI for Madison. Tanner Berdrow and Cyrus Johns each had a double for Thunder Ridge.
IDAHO FALLS TIGERS AA 7, HILLCREST KNIGHTS 5, 9 INNINGS: At Hillcrest, two runs in the ninth inning gave the Tigers a win over the Knights.
The game was knotted 5-5 through seven innings, forcing extras. A defensive interference, a steal of home, another defensive interference and a bases loaded walk allowed Chris Dompier and Hunter Herrera to score the final two runs of the game.
Dillon Seeley went 3 for 4, Zack Lee went 2 for 5 and Tag Miller had a double for the Tigers. Jayden Freeman and Bjorn Zarate each had a double for Hillcrest.
IDAHO FALLS TIGERS AA 11, HILLCREST KNIGHTS 10: At Hillcrest, the Tigers edged the Knights in a high-scoring game to complete a doubleheader sweep.
Idaho Falls scored five runs in the top of the seventh, the last three of which resulted from a wild pitch and two throws. Zack Bridges went 2 for 3 with three RBIs while Tag Miller and Bradley Thompson each went 2 for 4 for the Tigers. Wade Capson went 3 for 3 with two RBIs and Brett Bartell went 3 for 5 with three RBIs for Hillcrest.
UPPER VALLEY 12, RIGBY TROJANS AA 7: At St. Anthony, Upper Valley scored 10 runs from the third through fourth innings in a win over Rigby.
Sawyer Klingler went 3 for 4 with two doubles, a triple and four RBIs and Kaimen Peebles went 3 for 4 with a double and two RBIs and Karter Yancey had a double for Upper Valley. Kolby Osbourn went 2 for 4 with a double and three RBIs and Trey Saathoff went 2 for 3 for Rigby.
UPPER VALLEY 5, RIGBY TROJANS AA 4: At St. Anthony, two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning pushed Upper Valley past Rigby for a win and a doubleheader sweep.
Karter Yancey went 3 for 4 with a double and an RBI and Kyler Yancey went 2 for 4 with an RBI for Upper Valley. Lucas Hawkes went 3 for 4 with a double and an RBI and Trey Saathoff went 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI for Rigby.