American Legion baseball results from Friday’s games.
IDAHO FALLS BANDITS 23, ID PROSPECTS 4, 5 INNINGS: At Melaleuca Field, Idaho Falls scored 10 runs in the second to put the game out of reach on Day 2 of the Bandit Invitational. Idaho Falls had 17 hits in four innings, with Tavyn Lords knocking in six runs and Caden White homering and finishing with three RBIs.
LIGHTINING GOLD 4, IDAHO FALLS BANDITS 0: At Melaleuca Field, Idaho Falls was shut out in the tournament nightcap, as Sage Ferguson tossed a one-hit complete game, outdueling Jaxon Sorenson, who gave up one earned run. Sorenson also had the lone hit for the Bandits (35-13).
THUNDER RIDGE TITANS 8, RIGBY TROJANS 4: At Rigby, leadoff hitter Conner Hall finished 2 for 3 with two RBIs and two runs to lead the Titans (7-30-1). Kolby Landon was 2 for 2 with two runs scored and Gavin Hix picked up the win, striking out six while allowing one earned run in six innings. Dayne Lounsbury and Kade Steffler each doubled for Rigby (12-25-1).
Other scores
The Pocatello Runnin’ Rebels won the AA state title Friday at Minico, downing the Twin Falls Cowboys 1-0.