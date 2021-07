CASPER 10, IDAHO FALLS BANDITS 2: At Cheyenne, WY., the Bandits (29-7-1) were held to four hits and Casper jumped out to a 4-0 lead after one inning and never relinquished the advantage.

CASPER 10, IDAHO FALLS BANDITS 2

Bandits 0 0 1 0 0 0 1 – 2 4 3

Casper 4 0 0 4 0 2 x – 10 6 1

BANDITS – Pitching; Tyler Schultz 3.0 IP, 1 H, 6 R, 3 ER, 4 K, 5 BB; Jackson Beck 3.0 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 0 ER, 3 K, 1 BB. 3B: Schultz. RBI: Kai Howell.

CASPER – Pitching: Lewis 6.2 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 9 K, 2 BB; Taggart 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 K, 1 BB. 3B: Wagner. RBI: Wilcox 2, Wagner 2, Taggart, Hack, Wicks 2.

IDAHO FALLS BANDITS 14, PARKER LIGHTNING 0, 5 INNINGS: At Cheyenne, WY., Merit Jones tossed five shutout innings, striking out nine. The offense did its part with 15 hits in four innings.

McGwire Jephson had three doubles and four RBIs and Bradley Thompson knocked in three runs.

IDAHO FALLS BANDITS 14, PARKER LIGHTNING 0

Parker 0 0 0 0 0 – 0 2 1

Bandits 3 2 2 7 x – 14 15 1

PARKER – Pitching: Walker 2.0 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 1 K, 0 BB; Gessner 1.1 IP, 8 H, 8 R, 8 ER, 0 K, 1 BB; Caranta 0.2 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 K, 0 BB. 2B: Caranta.

BANDITS – Pitching: Merit Jones 5.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 9 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: Nate Rose 3-3, McGwire Jephson 3-3, Ayson Webb 2-3, Bradley Thompson 3-3. 2B: Kai Howell, Jephson 3, Webb 2. 3B: Eliot Jones, Rose. RBI: Jephson 4, Eliot Jones 2, Chandler Robinson, Rose, Thompson 3, Webb.