American Legion baseball scores from Saturday.
BANDITS 15, CHEYENNE POST 6 5, 5 INNINGS: At Melaleuca Field, the Bandits opened their season with an impressive win. Nate Rose hit two triples and knocked in four runs as the Bandits put together a seven-run second inning and pulled away. Tavyn Lords, McGwire Jephson and Jaxson Sorenson each had a pair of RBIs. Starter Dallin Weatherly picked up the win.
CHEYENNE POST 6 8, BANDITS 2: At Melaleuca Field, Cheyenne starter Colter McAnelly struck out six in a complete-game win. The Bandits trailed 6-0 before finally getting on the board. Caden White finished 2 for 3 with a double and home run and two RBIs.
MADISON AA CATS 9, BLUECHIP NAVY 0: In Rexburg, Isaac Walker (4.0 innings, 2 hits, 7 strikeouts) and Cody Rydalch (3.0 innings, 2 hits) combined for the shutout. Adrian Blanco, Landen Drake and Riley Sutton each knocked in two runs for the Cats.
MADISON AA CATS 7, BLUECHIP NAVY 6: In Rexburg, the Cats held on for the win after taking the lead in the fourth. Kameron Kostial finished 2 for 4 with two runs scored and Reid Nelson had a pair of RBIs.
UTAH BLUECHIPS NORTH 12, SKYLINE GRIZZLIES AA 4: At Skyline, the Bluechips broke the game open with six runs in the ninth. Caden Taggart and Cruz Taylor each finished 2 for 4 with Taylor driving in three runs.
IDAHO FALLS TIGERS AA 12, UT BLUECHIPS WHITE 1, 5 INNINGS: At Thunder Ridge, Bradley Thompson tossed four shutout innings for the Tigers. Hunter Miller finished 2 for 3 with three RBIs and three runs, and Zach Bridges had three RBIs. Grayson Thomas homered and finished with four RBIs.
IDAHO FALLS 12, UT BLUECHIPS WHITE 5: At Thunder Ridge, the Tigers broke the game open with seven runs in the bottom of the sixth. Zack Bridges finished 3 for 4 with three runs and Dillon Seeley homered and knocked in two runs.