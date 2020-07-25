Results from Saturday’s American Legion games.
BILLINGS SCARLETS 8, IDAHO FALLS BANDITS 7. At Billings, Billings scored the eventual game-winner in the bottom of the sixth, spoiling a Bandits rally to tie the game. Kai Howell finished 3 for 4 with two RBIs and Eliot Jones also knocked in two runs for the Bandits.
IDAHO FALLS BANDITS 9, BILLINGS SCARLETS 1: At Billings, Kai Howell gave up one hit in five innings to pick up the win. McGwire Jephson and David Henze each finished with three RBIs as the Bandits (31-11) split the two games.