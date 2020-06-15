American Legion baseball scores from Monday.
IDAHO FALLS BANDITS 8, BOZEMAN BUCKS 6; IDAHO FALLS BANDITS 10, BOZEMAN BUCKS 6: At Melaleuca Field, the Bandits moved to 3-1 with a doubleheader sweep of Bozeman. In game one, Tavyn Lords went 3 for 4 with a triple and an RBI, Kai Howell had a double and two RBIs, Eliot Jones went 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI. Relief pitcher Alex Cortez picked up the win on the mound, allowing no runs on two hits in 2.1 innings.
In game two, the Bandits scored six runs through the fifth and sixth inning to break a 4-4 tie en route to completing the doubleheader sweep. Jaxon Sorenson had a triple and two RBIs and Lords, who went 2 for 4, had a double and an RBI. Caden White took the win on the mound, allowing two runs on one hit in 1.2 innings.
The Bandits host Los Banditos for a doubleheader on Wednesday.