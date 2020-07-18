Saturday’s American Legion baseball scores

IDAHO FALLS BANDITS 5, ID PROSPECTS 2: At Melaleuca Field, Kai Howell struck out six in 5 2/3 innings to earn the win and Nate Rose closed it out. Rose and McGwire Jephson doubled for the Bandits.

IDAHO FALLS BANDITS 15, ID PROSPECTS 3: At Melaleuca Field, the Bandits completed the sweep, building on an early lead with a six-run sixth inning. Leadoff hitter Tavyn Lords finished 2 for 3 with four RBIs and three runs and McGwire Jephson was 3 for 5 with a pair of RBIs for the Bandits (30-8).

POST 4 RUNNIN’ REBELS 15, MADISON AA CATS 3: In Rexburg, the Rebels broke open a close game and pulled away late. Mason Flanary doubled and had two RBIs for the Cats.

POST 4 RUNNIN’ REBELS 16, MADISON AA CATS 11: In Rexburg, the teams combined for 30 hits but the Rebels scored nine runs over the final two innings for the win. Kameron Kostial finished 2 for 4 with two RBIs and Jace Leatham was 3 for 4 with two doubles, three RBIs and two runs scored for the Cats (24-13).