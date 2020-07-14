Results from Tuesday’s American Legion baseball games.
IDAHO FALLS BANDITS 16, MINICO 4, 5 INNINGS: At Melaleuca Field, the Bandits scored early and often on the way to a 15-2 lead after three innings. McGwire Jephson, Eliot Jones, Kai Howell, Dallin Weatherly and Nate Rose all drove in two runs, but Jaxon Sorenson led the way with a 3 for 4 effort with three RBIs and three runs scored. All three of Sorenson’s hits were doubles.
IDAHO FALLS BANDITS 13, MINICO STORM 0, 6 INNINGS: At Melaleuca Field, the Bandits scored in every inning and pitchers Eliot Jones (4.2 IP, 6 K), Nate Rose (0.1 IP, 1 K), and McGwire Jephson (2.0 IP, 5 K) combined for the shutout. Jaxon Sorenson and Caden White each knocked in a pair of runs and Ayson Webb finished 3 for 4 with four RBIs. Dallin Weatherly homered for the Bandits (24-8).
TWIN FALLS AA COWBOYS 7, SKYLINE GRIZZLIES AA 3. At Twin Falls, the Cowboys made a five-run third inning stand up. Trey Olson finished 2 for 3 with a double for Skyline.
TWIN FALLS AA COWBOYS 9, SKYLINE GRIZZLIES AA 5: At Twin Falls, Trey Olson finished 3 for 3 with an RBI and run scored for the Grizzlies (20-12), but Twin Falls held on after an early lead.
Other Scores
POST 4 RUNNIN’ REBELS 17, RIGBY 1, 5 INNINGS.
POST 4 RUNNING’ REBELS 11, RIGBY 1, 6 INNINGS.