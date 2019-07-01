At Twin Falls, the Idaho Falls Bandits swept a doubleheader at Twin Falls on Monday, beating the hosts 7-3 and 11-3.
Jace Hanson earned the win in the opener, striking out seven in 6 2/3 innings, and also delivering at the plate with a grand slam in the top of the seventh inning to break open a close game.
The Bandits jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the first inning of the second game and Paul Wilson did the rest with six strong innings, striking out eight and giving up just one earned run.
Idaho Falls (30-4-1) plays a doubleheader at Canyon Ridge in Twin Falls on Wednesday.
IDAHO FALLS BANDITS 7, TWIN FALLS 3: At Twin Falls,
IF 0 0 1 0 1 1 4 – 7 7 1
TF 1 1 0 0 0 0 1 –3 5 4
IDAHO FALLS – Pitchers: Chase Hanson 6.2 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 7 K, 2 BB; Jaxon Sorenson 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Bruer Webster 2-4, Alex Cortez 2-3. 2B: Cortez, Webster. HR: Hanson. RBI: Hanson 4.
TWIN FALLS – Pitchers: Walters 6.2 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 7 K, 2 BB; Hoggarth 0.1 IP, 2 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 0 K, 2 BB. Leading hitters: Slogel 2-3.
IDAHO FALLS BANDITS 11, TWIN FALLS 3
IF 5 1 0 2 0 1 2 –11 15 3
TF 0 1 1 0 0 0 1 – 3 9 1
IDAHO FALLS – Pitchers: Paul Wilson 6.0 IP, 2 R, 1 ER, 8 K, 4 BB; Kai Howell 0.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 K, 0 BB; Easton Taylor 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Bruer Webster 3-4, Alex Cortez 2-2, Caden Christensen 2-4. 2B: Cortez, Andrew Gregersen, Tanner Webb 2. 3B: Webster. RBI: Cortez 2, Gregersen, Jace Hanson, Nick Layland, Brody Owens, E. Taylor, Webb, Webster.