American Legion scores from Tuesday.
IDAHO FALLS BANDITS 10, TWIN FALLS 0, 6 INNINGS: At Melaleuca Field, Eliot Jones (4.1 innings, four hits) and Dallin Weatherly (1.2 innings, three strikeouts) combined on the shutout for the Bandits. Nate Rose led a 15-hit parade, going 3 for 4 with an RBI and two runs. McGwire Jephsen was 2 for 4 with two RBIs and Ayson Webb added two RBIs.
IDAHO FALLS BANDITS 14, TWIN FALLS 6: At Melaleuca Field, the Bandits jumped out to an early lead and finished with 15 hits. Kai Howell knocked in four runs with a double and triple and Tavyn Lords and Jaxon Sorenson each added two RBIs.
MADISON AA CATS 8, KIMBERLY AA 4: At Rexburg, Kameron Kostial struck out seven and gave up just two runs in six innings for the win. Ceigan Sutton finished 2 for 3 with an RBI and a run and Dylan Rydalch knocked in two runs for the Cats.
MADISON AA CATS 14, KIMBERLY AA 0, 5 INNINGS: At Rexburg, the Cats earned the sweep, taking a 9-0 lead after two innings. Three pitchers combined for the shutout with starter Landen Drake (2.1 innings, four strikeouts) earning the win. Kameron Kostial finished 2 for 3 with three RBIs and Ceigan Sutton also knocked in three runs.
IDAHO FALLS TIGERS AA 16, SOUTH FREMONT COUGARS 7: At St. Anthony, the Tigers pulled away with six runs in the top of the seventh. Upper Valley hurt its cause with nine errors. Chris Dompier and Dillon Seeley each finished with two doubles, with Dompier finishing 3 for 4 with three runs and four RBIs. Karter Yancey led South Fremont with three RBIs.
SOUTH FREMONT COUGARS 6, IDAHO FALLS TIGERS AA 1: At St. Anthony, Kaimen Peeples finished 2 for 4 with a pair of doubles and Kyler and Karter Yancey each drove in two runs for the Cougars.