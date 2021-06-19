At Clearfield, UT; the Idaho Falls Bandits jumped out to an early lead and put the game away with a pair of runs in the bottom of the sixth for a 12-2 win over Bluechip Navy.

Jacob Perez picked up the win surrendering two runs in five innings and eight different players had RBIs.

IDAHO FALLS BANDITS 12, BLUECHIP NAVY 2

Bluechip 0 0 2 0 0 0 – 2 3 2

Bandits 3 5 2 0 0 2 – 12 8 1

BLUECHIP – NA

BANDITS – Pitching: Jacob Perez 5.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 K, 5 BB; Logan Taggart 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Eliot Jones 3-4, Kai Howell 2-5. 2B: Howell, Jones. RBI: Brett Bartell, Howell 2, McGwire Jephson, Merit Jones, Eliot Jones, Dayton Robison, Tyler Schultz 2, Taggart.

IDAHO FALLS BANDITS 10, BLUECHIP NORTH 6, 6 INNINGS: At Clearfield, UT., the Bandits (15-6-1) trailed 6-0 entering the sixth, but busted loose for 10 runs, with six different players knocking in runs in the inning.

IDAHO FALLS BANDITS 10, BLUECHIP NORTH 6

Bandits 0 0 0 0 0 10 – 10 5 3

Bluechip 1 5 0 0 0 0 – 6 4 1

BANDITS – Pitching: Kai Howell 1.0 IP, 0 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 K, 5 BB; Chandler Robinson 2.0 IP, 2 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 0 K, 4 BB; Merit Jones 2.2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 6 K, 2 BB; Logan Taggart 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Nate Rose 3-4. 3B: Rose. RBI: Brett Bartel, Ryan Horvath, Dayton Robinson 2, Taggart 2, Bradley Thompson, Ayson Webb.

BELGRAD BANDITS 7, UPPER VALLEY BULLDOGS 4; UPPER VALLEY BULLDOGS 9, BELGRADE BANDITS 4: At Jackson, Wy., the Montana Belgrade Bandits plated four runs in the first inning and made them stand up. Seth Klingler knocked in three runs for the Bulldogs in the first game.

Upper Valley bounced back in the nightcap as Karter Yancey had a pair of doubles and four RBIs.

BELGRAD BANDITS 7, UPPER VALLEY BULLDOGS 4

Bulldogs 0 2 1 1 0 0 0 –4 7 2

Bandits 4 0 0 1 1 1 x – 7 5 1

BULLDOGS – Pitching: Ty Pena 6.0 IP, 5 H, 7 R, 5 ER, 6 K, 5 BB. RBI: Seth Klingler 3, Kaimen Peebles.

BANDITS – NA

UPPER VALLEY BULLDOGS 9, BELGRADE BANDITS 4

Bulldogs 1 1 3 1 2 0 1 – 9 9 2

Bandits 2 0 0 1 0 1 0 – 4 7 3

BULLDOGS – Pitching: Kameron Kostial 5.0 IP, 7 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 6 K, 6 BB; Kyzon Garner 2.0 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: Karter Yancey 3-4, Kaimen Peebles 2-3. 2B: Bridger Erickson, Karter Yancey. RBI: Peebles 2, Yancey 4.

BANDITS – Pitching: Wyatt Lambeth 5.0 IP, 6 H, 8 R, 5 ER, 4 K, 5 BB; Payton Burman 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 K, 0 BB; Dyson Kinnaman 1.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Cooper Vanluchene 2-4. 2B: Brody Jacksha. RBI: Jacksha, Lane Neill, Reid.