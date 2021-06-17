The Idaho Falls Bandits swept a doubleheader at Blackfoot on Thursday, winning 10-4 and 13-2.
Ayson Webb finished 2 for 2 with a double and home run in the first game.
Idaho Falls put together a seven-run second inning in the second game and pulled away for the five-inning win. Eliot Jones hit a three-run double in the second and the Bandits (12-5-1) took advantage of eight walks and seven errors.
Ayson Webb and Davin Luce each had three RBIs.
IDAHO FALLS BANDITS 10, BLACKFOOT 4
Idaho Falls 3 3 1 1 2 0 0 – 10 13 0
Blackfoot 2 0 0 0 0 0 2 – 4 7 2
IDAHO FALLS – Pitching: Jackson Beck 5.0 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 7 K, 5 BB; Merit Jones 2.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: Chandler Robinson 2-4, Ayson Webb 2-2, Davin Luce 2-4, Bradley Thompson 2-3. 2B: Eliot Jones, Luce, Robinson, Rose, Webb. 3B: McGwire Jephson. HR: Webb.
BLACKFOOT – Pitching: Payton Brooks 2.0 IP, 6 H, 6 R, 3 ER, 0 K, 1 BB; Nate Goodwin 5.0 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 9 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: Tyler Vance 2-2. 2B: Nate Goodwin. RBI: Goodwin 2, Brooks, Ryan Steidley.
IDAHO FALLS BANDITS 13, BLACKFOOT 2, 5 INNINGS
Idaho Falls 0 7 2 0 4 – 13 7 0
Blackfoot 0 0 0 2 0 – 2 2 7
IDAHO FALLS – Pitching: Tyler Schultz 3.1 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 7 K, 5 BB; Chandler Robinson 1.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 K, 1 BB. 2B: Eliot Jones. 3B: Davin Luce. RBI: Eliot Jones 3, Luce 3, Ayson Webb 3, RJ Woods.
BLACKFOOT – Pitching: Cayson Fisher 2.0 IP, 2 H, 7 R, 0 ER, 2 K, 5 BB; Boston Ross 3.0 IP, 5 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 4 K, 3 BB. 2B: Ben Wilson, Ryan Steidley. RBI: Wilson.