At Jackson, Wyo., the Idaho Falls Bandits rallied past Post 6 in the seventh inning for a 5-3 win. Alex Cortez’s single tied the game and Tavyn Lords followed with the game-winning hit.
IDAHO FALLS BANDITS 5, POST 6 3
Post6 0 0 3 0 0 0 0 — 3 7 1
Bandits 0 0 2 0 0 0 3 — 5 7 2
POST6 — Pitchers: Onisto 3.1 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 K, 2 BB; Pedroza 1.2 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: Pedroza 2-4, Brooks 2-4. 3B: Johnson. RBI: Johnson, Prince.
BANDITS — Pitchers: Austin Charboneau 5.0 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 3 K, 3 BB; Kai Howell 2.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Tavyn Lords 3-4. 2B: Lords. HR: Jace Hanson. RBI: Alex Cortez, Hanson 2, Lords 2.
IDAHO FALLS BANDITS 14, JACKSON GIANTS 6: At Jackson, Wyo., it took 10 innings, but the Bandits rallied and then closed out the game with eight runs in the top of the 10th inning.
Bruer Webster pitched eight shutout innings in relief and also finished 3 for 5 at the plate. Caden Christensen added three RBIs and Alex Cortez, Tavyn Lords and Jaxon Sorenson also knocked in a pair of runs for Idaho Falls (9-1-1)
The Bandits play a doubleheader tomorrow against Mt. View at Melaleuca Field. First pitch is noon.
IDAHO FALLS BANDITS 14, JACKSON GIANTS 6
Bandits 0 0 5 0 1 0 0 0 0 8 — 14 14 5
Giants 2 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 6 7 3
BANDITS — Pitchers: Jaxon Sorenson 1.1 IP, 2 H, 6 R, 0 ER, 2 K, 0 BB; Bruer Webster 8.0 IP, 5 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 4 K, 4 BB. Leading hitters: Webster 3-5, Tavyn Lords 2-6, Caden Christensen 2-5, Tanner Webb 3-6, Kai Howell 2-5. 2B: Christensen, Howell, Lords. RBI: Christensen 3, Alex Cortez 2, Lords 2 Sorenson 2, Webb 2, Webster.
EAST IDAHO ROCKIES 12, EVANSTON OUTLAWS 6: At Rexburg, the Rockies busted the game open in the third with eight runs, highlighted by consecutive RBI hits from McGwire Jephson, Curtis Drake and Jordan Porter.
The Rockies (6-3) host Canyon Ridge in a doubleheader beginning at 4 p.m. on Monday.
EAST IDAHO ROCKIES 12, EVANSTON OUTLAWS 6
Outlaws 2 0 0 0 2 2 0 — 6 7 3
Rockies 0 1 8 0 1 2 x — 12 10 0
OUTLAWS — Pitchers: Gus Allred 2.2 IP, 7 H, 9 R, 3 ER, 1 K, 5 BB; Derf Periman 3.1 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 1 K, 3 BB. Leading hitters: Reid Gross 2-2, Jagger Mitchell 2-3. 2B: Gross. RBI: Seth Lloyd 2, Mitchell.
ROCKIES — Pitchers: Jordan Porter 4.1 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 5 K, 2 BB; Dayne Lounsbury 1.0 IP, 0 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 K, 2 BB; Peyton Boudrero 1.2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 K, 2 BB. Leading hitters: Curtis Drake 2-3, Jaden Schwab 2-4. 2B: McGwire Jephson, Schwab. RBI: C. Drake 2, Landen Drake, Mason Flanary, Moki Jensen, Jephson 2, Porter, Dylan Rydalch, Schwab 3.
MALAD 1, IDAHO FALLS GRIZZLIES 0: At Hillcrest, Malad scored a run in the second and made it hold up in the Legion A game.
MALAD 1, IDAHO FALLS GRIZZLIES 0
Malad 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 — 1 6 2
Grizzlies 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 4 3
MALAD — NA
GRIZZLIES — Pitchers: George Price 4.0 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 K, 2 BB; Caden Taggart 3.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 K, 3 BB.
GREEN CANYON 14, IDAHO FALLS GRIZZLIES 5: At Melaleuca Field, the Grizzlies (5-5) held a 5-1 lead before Green Canyon pulled away with a seven-run second inning and finished with 13 hits.
GREEN CANYON 14, IDAHO FALLS GRIZZLIES 5
Grizzlies 0 5 0 0 0 — 5 4 3
G.Canyon 1 7 1 5 x — 14 13 2
GRIZZLIES — Pitchers: Logan Taggart 1.0 IP, 7 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 0 K, 3 BB; Chandler Robinson 2.2 IP, 5, 6 R, 5 ER, 1 K, 2 BB; Trey Olson 0.1 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: George Price 2-2. 2B: Olson. RBI: Dillon Gardels, Landon Merzlock, Robinson, Taggart.
GREEN CANYON — Pitchers: Petersen 1.1 IP, 1 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 1 K, 1 BB; Ercumbraik 1.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 K, 3 BB; Bouck 2.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: Atkinson 2-3, Hansen 2-4, Ercumbraik 2-2, Ericson 2-2. 2B: Watson, Hansen 2. 3B: Atkinson. RBI: Watson 2, Atkinson 6, Hansen 2, Riggs 2.
IDAHO FALLS TITANS 11, MOUNTAIN HOME 4: At Bonneville, Dylan Forsgren earned the win and knocked in a pair a of runs and Ayson Webb added three RBIs in the win for the Titans (1-2).
IDAHO FALLS TITANS 11, MOUNTAIN HOME 4
Titans 0 4 5 0 2 — 11 10 1
M.Home 2 1 0 0 1 — 4 8 3
TITANS — Pitchers: Dylan Forsgren 5.0 IP, 8 H, 4 R, 1 ER, 5 K, 2 BB. Leading hitters: Ayson Webb 2-2, Blake Espiritu 2-3, Braden Crystal 2-2. 2B: Crystal, Forsgren. RBI: Crystal, Lane Gillespie, Webb 3, Kaysen Isom, Forsgren 2.
MOUNTAIN HOME — Pitchers: Gonzalez 4.1 IP, 9 H, 11 R, 11 ER, 5 K, 6 BB; Tinaldi 0.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Lopez 2-2. 2B: Lopez, Southern. RBI: Lopez 2
.
UTAH TRAPPERS 10, IDAHO FALLS TITANS 2: At Bonneville, the Trappers took advantage of five Titan errors in the shortened game.
UTAH TRAPPERS 10, IDAHO FALLS TITANS 2
Trappers 4 5 1 — 10 5 0
Titans 1 1 x — 2 3 5
TRAPPERS — Pitchers: Hancock 2.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 1 K, 2 BB. Leading hitters: 2B: Roundy. RBI: Roundy, Folkman, Jones, Sauter, Lieshman 2.
TITANS — Pitchers: Tanner Berdrow 1.1 IP, 2 H, 9 R, 2 ER, 0 K, 3 BB; Dale McNamara 1.1 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: 2B: Kaysen Isom. RBI: Ayson Webb, David Hernandez.