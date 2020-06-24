American Legion scores from Wednesday
IDAHO FALLS BEES AA 15, THUNDER RIDGE TITANS 12. At Thunder Ridge, the Bees held off the Titans as the team combined for 18 runs over the final three innings. The game also included a combined 15 errors. Seth Walton led the Bees with a 4 for 5 performance and four RBIs. Deyton also knocked in two runs. Conner Hall finished 3 for 4 and drove in five runs for Thunder Ridge.
IDAHO FALLS BEES AA 10, THUNDER RIDGE TITANS 3: At Thunder Ridge, the Bees broke open a close game with five runs in the seventh. Teegan Bird finished 3 for 4 with a run and two RBIs for the Bees. Crew Howell also knocked in two runs. Carter Cheney picked up the complete-game win, giving up two earned runs.