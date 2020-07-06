American Legion baseball scores from Monday’s games.
BLACKFOOT BRONCOS 19, IDAHO FALLS 3: At Blackfoot, the Broncos took a dominant win over the Tigers.
Blackfoot began the game with an eight-run first inning and ended the day with a seven-run sixth inning.
Benjamin Wilson went 2 for 4 with a double and two RBIs, Payton Brooks went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and Candon Dahle went 2 for 3 with three RBIs for Blackfoot. Zack Lee went 2 for 3 with an RBI.
MINICO STORM 7, SKYLINE GRIZZLIES AA 6, 9 INNINGS: At Minico, Skyline fell to Minico on the final play in game one of a doubleheader.
The Storm scored on an error in the bottom of the ninth, breaking a tied game that forced extra innings. Braden Owens went 2 for 4 for the Grizzlies.
SKYLINE GRIZZLIES AA 11, MINICO STORM 8: At Minico, Skyline took game two to split a doubleheader versus the Storm.
The Grizzlies rallied from a 4-2 deficit after three innings. Cruz Taylor went 2 for 4 with an RBI, Cruz Taylor went 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI and Bentley Carter went 3 for 3 with two RBIs for Skyline.
MADISON CATS 18U AA 9, TWIN FALLS BLACKHAWKS 4: At Twin Falls, Madison outscored Twin Falls 6-2 over the final three innings in game one of a doubleheader.
Tyler Pena went 3 for 3 with a double and two RBIs and Kameron Kostial went 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs for Madison.
MADISON CATS 18U AA 7, TWIN FALLS BLACKHAWKS 1: At Twin Falls, Madison outhit Twin Falls 10-1 en route to a doubleheader sweep.
Mason Flanary went 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI, Cody Rydalch went 2 for 3 and Isaac Walker had a triple for Madison.